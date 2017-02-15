2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Day 3 of the 2017 Women’s ACC Championships bring fast swimming in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. NC State now has the lead in the team standings, but the defending champions from Virginia, who currently sit in 2nd, will look to battle back today.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Kaitlyn Jones, Virginia, 4:09.94 Reka Gyorgy, Virginia Tech, 4:09.98 Hannah Moore, NC State, 4:10.93 Rachel Politi, Virginia, 4:11.07 Catherine Hulsey, UNC, 4:11.34 Kira Debruyn, Georgia Tech, 4:12.99 Rachael Bradford-Feldman, Louisville, 4:13.65 Fiona Donnelly, Virginia Tech, 4:14.03

The Cavaliers have 2 in the championship final with top seed Kaitlyn Jones and 4th seed Rachel Politi. Jones will be looking to defend her title in the event tonight as a senior. She’s been as fast as 4:06.33 before, so look for a significant time drop tonight.

Virginia Tech also got 2 in with Reka Gyorgy and Fiona Donnelly. Gyorgy was the only swimmer other than Jones to break 4:10 this morning. Coming in behind her for 3rd seed was NC State’s Hannah Moore.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Hellen Moffitt, UNC, 50.99 Grace Oglesby, Louisville, 52.27 Leah Goldman, Duke, 52.29 Sarah Koucheki, UNC, 52.37 Tayla Lovemore, FSU, 52.38 Alyssa Marsh, Duke, 52.43 Erin Sheehan, Notre Dame, 52.46 Nastja Govejsek, Louisville, 52.75

UNC’s Hellen Moffitt was in a league of her own this morning, crushing the field with a 50.99. She’ll be joined in the final by teammate Sarah Koucheki, who took 4th. Louisville and Duke each got a pair in as well, with Grace Oglesby and Nastja Govejsek representing the Cardinals, while Leah Goldman and Alyssa Marsh represent the Blue Devils.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 1:43.74 Leah Smith, Virginia, 1:42.79 Jessica Hespeler, Virginia Tech, 1:44.96 Jenn Marrkand, Virginia, 1:45.22 Abby Dolan, Notre Dame, 1:45.42 Haibing Wang, Georgia Tech, 1:45.87 Morgan Hill, Virginia, 1:46.23 Eryn Eddy, Virginia, 1:46.32

The big storyline individually tonight is the race between Virginia’s Leah Smith and Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who were just 5 hundredths apart this morning. Team wise, this should be a huge event for Virginia, as they make up half of the championship final. Freshman Morgan Hill has been clutch for the Cavaliers, making the championship final in her first conference meet.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Andee Cottrell, Louisville, 58.61 Kayla Brumbaum, NC State, 58.85 Laura Simon, Virginia, 59.01 Lina Rathsack, Pitt, 59.80 Natalie Pierce, Florida State, 59.98 Meaghan O’Donnell, Notre Dame, 1:00.13 Vivian Tafuto, Virginia, 1:00.35 Silvia Guerra, Louisville, 1:00.53

Louisville’s Andee Cottrell came within a few tenths of her own Meet Record this morning to take top honors in 58.61, while teammate Silvia Guerra snuck into the A-final at 8th. Also swimming sub-59 with a new personal best time was NC State’s Kayla Brumbaum (58.85). Virginia’s Laura Simon rounded out the top 3. She’ll be joined in the final by teammate Vivian Tafuto, who took 7th seed. Look out for FSU’s Natalie Pierce as well, as she’s been as fast as 58.37 this season.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK