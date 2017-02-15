Swim Off Requires Another Swim Off After Double Tie At SECs

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both Adam Koster of Teas A&M and Cobe Garcia of Kentucky tied for 16th overall in the men’s 50 freestyle this morning with a time of 19.81.

The tie resulted in a swim-off where the two once again went head to head in the splash and dash. At the touch, the scoreboard revealed that once again the two swimmers had tied, this time at 19.70, meaning that they would have to compete once again in another swim-off to determine who gets to swim in the ‘B’ final.

As of now there is now indication of when the next swim-off will take place to decide who will compete in the ‘B’ final and who will compete in the ‘C’ final.

After just one day of competition which was focused around diving and relays, the Texas A&M men and women are both in the lead. Florida isn’t far behind on the men’s side, and Georgia is right behind on the women’s.

Tonight’s finals start at 6:00 p.m eastern time.