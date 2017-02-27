2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The 2017 Men’s ACC Championships kick off today at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The NC State Wolfpack will look to defend their titles in both relays, but Louisville is looking like a big title threat as well.

The diving events have already been completed, as they were contested during the women’s meet. The Virginia Tech Hokies are now in the leady, scoring 197 points from diving. Florida State (153), UNC (136), Duke (113), and Miami (108) make up the rest of the top 5 heading into the swimming portion. Louisville (43), Virginia (42), and NC State (34) are at the bottom of the pack, but they should start to move up quickly after tonight’s relays.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:25.05

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:25.86

Conference Record: NC State (2016)- 1:23.19

Championship Record: NC State (2015)- 1:23.19

NC State- 1:23.16 Louisville- 1:23.34 Notre Dame- 1:24.88

The men’s 200 medley relay came down to the wire between NC State and Louisville. NC State freshman Coleman Stewart blasted a 20.97 backstroke split to get the Wolfpack out front, but Louisville’s Carlos Claverie took over the lead for the Cardinals with a 23.36 breast split.

Louisville’s Josh Quallen extended their lead with a quick 19.91 butterfly split, giving them a lead of almost 7 tenths heading into the anchor leg. The Cardinals fielded standout freestyler Trevor Carroll as their anchor, but NC State’s Ryan Held tore through the water to bring his team back for the win. At the touch, Held’s 18.15 anchor split was enough to grab the gold as NC State set a new Conference Record in 1:23.16. Carroll’s quick 18.98 anchor split earned the Cardinals the silver.

Notre Dame rounded out the podium, as Daniel Speers anchored in 18.72 to run down the Virginia Tech Hokies (1:25.05), who took 4th ahead of Florida State (1:25.36). Notably, Virginia Tech’s Brandon Fiala had the fastest breaststroke split of the field with his 23.02.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY