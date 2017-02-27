WATCH: Opening Night Relays at 2017 ACC Men’s Championship

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



Live streaming of the 2017 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be picked up by watchESPN (aka, ESPN3.com), but day 1 was due to go streamless, were it not for the NC State Facebook page.

Below, see streams of the fastest heat of both the men’s 800 free relay and the men’s 200 medley relay.

The Wolfpack staff only captured the second heat of each relay, meaning that heat 1 from the 200 medley (Pitt, BC, and UNC, the 9th, 10th, and 11th place relays); and heat 1 of the 800 free relay (Virginia Tech, Pitt, and BC, the 6th, 10th, and 11th place relays) aren’t included. But, it’s better than nothing.

(If you’re on mobile, and can’t see the embedded videos below, click here to view them on the NC State Swimming and Diving Facebook page.)

2017 ACCMSD: 800 free relay, lane 5 Posted by NC State Swimming and Diving on Monday, February 27, 2017