2017 European Short Course Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

WOMEN’S 50 BACK SEMIFINALS

TOP 8:

Katinka Hosszu 26.26 Julie Kepp Jensen 26.52 Maria Kameneva 26.56 Maaike De Waard 26.67 Alicja Tchorz 26.69 Mathilde Cini/Mimosa Jallow 26.71 Caroline Pilhatsch 26.72

Katinka Hosszu was the first to the wall, taking the top time of 26.26 into the final.

Julie Kepp Jensen is in medal position now with her 26.52 from the semis. After the Danish women put Emilie Beckmann into the 50 fly A final and produced a silver medal, they’ll look to Jensen to do something similar.

Russia’s Maria Kameneva was third with a 26.56.

MEN’S 50 FLY SEMIFINALS

TOP 8:

Ben Proud 22.18 Aleksandr Popkov 22.27 Sebastian Sabo 22.46 Andriy Govorov 22.50 Umitcan Gures 22.65 Pavel Sankovich 22.70 Yauhen Tsurkin 22.71 Michal Chudy 22.80

Briton Ben Proud was the quickest competitor in the men’s 50 fly semifinals, just under a tenth ahead of Russian Aleksandr Popkov (22.27).

Sebastian Sabo was 22.46 for third in the semis.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

MEDALLISTS:

Ruta Meilutyte 1:03.79 Jenna Laukkanen 1:04.25 Jessica Vall 1:04.80

Ruta Meilutyte shot out to a sizable lead, turning at 29.57 at the 50 meter mark. She held on the rest of the way, securing the gold medal with a time of 1:03.79. This is her second gold medal of the meet, as she’s already won the 50 breast earlier.

Finland’s Jenna Laukkanen posted a 1:04.25 to claim silver, while Spain’s Jessica Vall was 1:04.80 for the bronze. The medallists were the only sub-1:05 competitors tonight.

