Vidéo : regardez la finale du 200 nage libre de Charlotte Bonnet à Copenhague

Katinka Hosszu Thrilled With Hungarian 50 Back Record (Day 4 Quotes) EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017 December, 13th to 17th Copenhagen, Denmark 25m

Dutch Mixed 200 Free Relay Breaks World Record at European Champs Ranomi Kromowidjojo’s 3rd leg pulled the Dutch ahead of the World Record split line, where they stayed for good.