2017 European Short Course Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Men’s 50 Free – Semifinals

Finalists:

Morozov (RUS) – 20.45 Proud (GBR) – 20.70 Juraszek (POL) – 20.95 Fesikov (RUS) – 21.00 Dotto (ITA) – 21.04 Czerniak (POL) – 21.09 Gkolomeev (GRE) – 21.14 Orsi (ITA) – 21.23

Vladimir Morozov blasted past the field in semifinal #2, crushing a 20.45 to lead by almost three tenths of a second. That time cracked a meet record and is within two tenths of the world and European records of 20.26.

Benjamin Proud of Great Britain won the first semi and now sits second overall, with Pawel Juraszek the only other man under 21 seconds.

Russia got a pair of men into the final with Sergei Fesikov fourth overall (21.00). Also doubling up is Italy (Luca Dotto 5th and Marco Orsi 8th) and Poland (Juraszek 3rd and Konrad Czerniak 6th).

The final will take place later tonight.

Women’s 100 Free – Final

Medalists:

Dutch sprint star Ranomi Kromowidjojo took home gold in the 100 free, touching out European record-holder Sarah Sjostrom in the final meters. The two were separated by just .03 at the halfway point, with Pernille Blume waiting in the wings a tenth back. But Kromowidjojo wouldn’t give up the lead, topping Sjostrom by .05 over the final 50 meters.

Kromowidjojo went 50.95 for a new meet record, Sjostrom 51.03 and Blume fell off a bit to 51.63.

France’s Charlotte Bonnet closed hard and nearly passed up Blume for bronze, going 51.65 and taking fourth. The second Dutch entrant, Femke Heemskerk, was 51.93 for fifth overall.

Men’s 100 Breast – Semifinals

Finalists:

Prigoda (RUS) – 56.02 ER Peaty (GBR) – 56.24 Kamminga (NED) – 56.60 Scozzoli (ITA) – 56.67 Schwingenschlogl (GER) – 56.87 Shymanovich (BLR) – 56.89 Murdoch (GBR) – 57.55 Martinenghi (ITA) – 57.60 WJR

Though long course world champ Adam Peaty won the first semifinal going away, it’s Russia’s Kirill Prigoda who will nab the top seed after beating Peaty by two tenths in the second semi. Prigoda went 56.02 to break the European record and meet record.

Peaty was 56.24 and will sit second, flanking Prigoda tomorrow night. Behind him is Dutch breaststroker Arno Kamminga (56.60) leading a tight field of men in the 56s: Fabio Scozzoli (56.67), Fabian Schwingenschlogl (56.87) and Ilya Shymanovich (56.89). That should set up an outstanding race for bronze tomorrow night.

Further back, Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi broke a World Junior Record with a 57.60, and he snuck into the final in 8th to earn another chance to lower that record.

Women’s 200 Back – Final

Medalists:

Katinka Hosszu led by almost half a second at the 100 and went unchallenged the rest of the way to win women’s 200 back gold. Hosszu was 2:01.59 to win her third gold in as many days.

In a thrilling battle for silver, Daryna Zevina held off a charging Margherita Panziera to win 2:02.27 to 2:02.43, with the rest of the field well back from that top trio.

Kathryn Greenslade of Great Britain was 2:04.75 for fourth, with the second Hungarian entrant, Kata Burian, taking fifth in 2:04.94.

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Medalists:

Germany’s Philip Heintz was dead last after butterfly and 7th of 8 after backstroke, but a field-best 32.03 breaststroke split rocketed him to a European championship in the 200 IM. Heintz outsplit the field by a full second on breaststroke and another full second on freestyle (26.45) to ultimately win by eight tenths of a second in 1:52.41.

Greece’s Andreas Vazaios was leading with 50 to go, but could only muster a 27.4 free split and settled for silver in 1:53.27.

The early leaders were Yakov Toumarkin and Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas after butterfly. Hvas held on for bronze in 1:54.16 while Toumarkin had a rough free leg and faded to fifth. In between was Portugal’s Diogo Carvalho (1:54.18), who was just a hair out of third.

Women’s 200 Fly – Final

Medalists:

GOLD: Franziska Hentke (GER) – 2:03.92

SILVER: Ilaria Bianchi (ITA) – 2:04.22

BRONZE: Lara Grangeon (FRA) – 2:04.31

Ilaria Bianchi challenged early, but Franziska Hentke was just too good and too consistent to be beaten in the women’s 200 fly. Hentke was 2:03.92 with splits of 28.4, 31.5, 32.1 and 31.7 to cap off a gold medal performance.

Bianchi was roughly a tenth back on all three closing splits after leading by a tenth at the 50-mark. She finished second in 2:04.22, waiting at Hentke’s hip most of the race but never getting the opportunity to make a pass.

France’s Lara Grangeon surged through the middle 100, but fell about half a second behind in the opening split, ultimately settling for bronze in 2:04.31. There was a pretty big dropoff after those three, with fourth going to Boglarka Kapas in 2:06.02 and fifth to Charlotte Atkinson in 2:06.19.

Women’s 100 Breast – Semifinals

Finalists:

Women’s 4×50 Free Relay – Final

