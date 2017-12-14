2017 European SC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMIFINALS

CR: Sarah Sjöström – 24.58 (12/3/15)

WR: Therese Alshammar – 24.38 (11/22/09)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo 25.28 Emilie Beckmann 25.33 Aleksandra Urbanczyk 25.51 Maaike De Waard 25.60 Aliena Schmidtke 25.62 Melanie Henique 25.66 Anastasiya Shkurdai 25.74 Kimberly Buys 25.78

Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo swam the fastest time in the semifinals tonight, with Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann close behind.

The rest of the field was very tightly-bunched, with Poland’s Aleksandra Urbanczyk sitting third at 25.51 and Belgium’s Kimberly Buys at eighth in 25.78.

Surprisingly, Sarah Sjöström, the meet record holder and long course world record holder, missed the final with a 25.80 which ties her for 9th with Finland’s Mimosa Jallow.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

CR: Paul Biedermann – 1:39.81 (12/13/09)

WR: Paul Biedermann – 1:39.37 (11/15/09)

Danas Raspys 1:40.85 Aleksandr Krasnykh 1:42.22 Duncan Scott 1:43.07

Out fast and never looking back, Lithuania’s Danas Raspys charged to the gold medal in the men’s 200 free. He was over a full second ahead of the silver, finishing with a time of 1:40.85 to dust Russia’s Aleksandr Krasnykh and GBR’s Duncan Scott.

This marks Lithuania’s 2nd gold medal of the meet, after Ruta Meilutyte grabbed the gold in the women’s 50 breast.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

CR: Marco Koch – 2:00.53 (12/3/15)

WR: Marco Koch – 2:00.44 (11/20/16)

Kirill Prigoda of Russia, coming off of a silver medal in the 50 breast last night, came through for the win here. He was 2:01.11, sneaking past Germany’s Marco Koch, the meet and world record holder. Koch was 2:01.52 for the silver.

Prigoda’s Russian teammate, Mikhail Dorinov, was 2:01.85 for bronze in a very close race.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands was 2:02.46 with the second-fastest final 50 (31.69), but fell just short of the podium and finished fourth.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE SEMIFINALS

CR: Inge Dekker – 51.35 (12/11/09)

WR: Cate Campbell – 50.25 (10/26/17)

Charlotte Bonnet 51.71 Pernille Blume 52.09 Femke Heemskerk 52.10 Marie Wattel 52.35 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 52.49 Sarah Sjöström 52.65 Federica Pellegrini 52.85 Rozaliya Nasretdinova 53.02

Pernille Blume came to race tonight, getting to the wall ahead of sprint queens Kromowidjojo and Sjöström with a solid 52.09 showing. Kromowidjojo was 52.49 and Sjöström 52.65, though both had just swum the 50 fly semifinals.

Sjöström missed the 50 fly final, but looked stronger in the 100 free semifinals and will swim in the final.

Charlotte Bonnet of France wound up on top with a blazing 51.71 in semifinal 2. Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands and Bonnet’s teammate Marie Wattel also swam well to make tonight’s final.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

CR: Laszlo Cseh – 3:57.27 (12/11/09)

WR: Ryan Lochte – 3:55.50 (12/16/10)

Peter Bernek 3:59.47 Philip Heintz 4:03.16 Gergely Gyurta 4:06.33

It was a Hungarian-German sandwich in the men’s 400 IM, as Hungarians Peter Bernek and Gergely Gyurta claimed the gold and bronze, respectively, and German Philip Heintz came away with the silver.

Bernek was 3:59.47, cruising to the win by more than three seconds over Heintz. Gyurta, meanwhile, was back at 4:06.33 to sneak past Spain’s Marc Sanchez Torrens (4:06.73).

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Though Kira Toussaint was out faster than Katinka Hosszu, 27.00 to 27.14, the Iron Lady came back stronger and ultimately claimed the gold.

Hosszu finished first with a time of 55.66, just over a half second ahead of Toussaint. The Dutchwoman’s 56.21 was still good for silver, and broke her 56.80 national record that she set in the semifinals.

Russia’s Maria Kameneva was 57.01 to take the bronze, just ahead of Ukraine’s Daryna Zevina (57.08).

MEN’S 100 BACK SEMIFINALS

CR: Stanislav Donets/Arkady Vyatchanin – 48.97 (12/13/09)

WR: Matt Grevers – 48.92 ((12/15/15)

WOMEN’S 100 IM SEMIFINALS

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

CR: Evgeny Korotyshkin – 48.93 (12/11/09)

WR: Chad le Clos – 48.08 (12/8/16)

WOMEN’S 800 FREE FINAL

CR: Alessia Filippi – 8:04.53 (12/12/08)

WR: Mireia Belmonte – 7:59.34 (8/10/13)

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

CR: Sarah Sjöström – 24.58 (12/3/15)

WR: Therese Alshammar – 24.38 (11/22/09)

MIXED 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL