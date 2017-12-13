2017 European SC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

25m

MEN’S 50 BREAST SEMIFINALS

CR: 25.90 – Fabio Scozzoli (12/13/17)

WR: 25.25 – Cameron van der Burgh (11/14/09)

Top 8 to finals

Kirill Prigoda 25.72 Fabio Scozzoli 25.74 Adam Peaty 25.81 Ilya Shymanovich 25.96 Peter John Stevens 25.97 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 26.02 Huseyin Emre Sakci 26.18 Nicolo Martinenghi 26.31

Russian Kirill Prigoda broke the meet and European records in semifinal 2, going 25.72 to edge out Italy’s Fabio Scozzoli 25.74. Scozzoli set the meet record this morning.

In semifinal 1, Adam Peaty was 25.81, setting the meet record then before Prigoda and Scozzoli went under that in the 2nd semifinal.

Nicolo Martinenghi was 26.31, improving on his prelims time and breaking Michael Andrew‘s world junior record.

Ilya Shymanovich and Peter John Stevens both broke 26 as well.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SEMIFINALS

CR: 29.10 – Ruta Meilutyte (12/12/13)

(12/12/13) WR: 28.64 – Alia Atkinson (10/26/16)

Top 8 to final

Ruta Meilutyte 29.72 Sophie Hansson 29.85 Jenna Laukkanen 29.90 Dominika Sztandera 29.95 Arianna Castiglioni 30.01 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 30.03 Natalia Ivaneeva 30.06 Fanny Lecluyse 30.17

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte swam well in the semifinals, taking the top spot to qualify for finals with a 29.72. Sweden’s Sophie Hansson and Jenna Laukkanen went 1-2 in semifinal 1 to take the 2nd and 3rd spots heading to the final.

Poland’s Dominika Sztandera also cracked 30, going 29.95 to qualify 4th for tonight’s final.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

CR: 1:48.33 – Radoslaw Kawecki (12/2/15)

WR: 1:45.63 – Mitch Larkin (11/27/15)

Kliment Kolesnikov 1:48.02 Radoslaw Kawecki 1:48.46 Danas Raspys 1:49.06

While meet record holder Radoslaw Kawecki led the first 150 meters of the race, it was Russian junior Kliment Kolesnikov who stole the win at the end with a 1:48.02 coming off of a blazing 27.32 final 50. Kolesnikov’s time broke the meet, European, and World Junior records all in one fell swoop.

Kawecki would settle for 2nd at 1:48.46, followed by Lithuania’s Danas Raspys (1:49.06).

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

CR: 4:19.46 – Katinka Hosszu (12/2/15)

(12/2/15) WR: 4:18.94 – Mireia Belmonte (6/12/17)

Katinka Hosszu 4:24.78 Lara Grangeon 4:28.77 Fantine Lesaffre 4:30.68

Well off of her championship record, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu coasted to the win in the women’s 400 IM, going 4:24.78 for gold.

France picked up two medals in the race, with Lara Grangeon going 4:28.77 for 2nd, and Fantine Lesaffre posting a 4:30.68 to grab the bronze.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

CR: 3:34.55 – Paul Biedermann (12/10/09)

WR: 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel (11/15/12)

Russia’s Aleksandr Krasnykh took control of this race, pounding out the win at 3:35.51. He was out hard, going 1:46.71 the first 200, and never relinquished his lead the rest of the race.

Hungary’s Peter Bernek trailed at 3:37.14 for the silver, and Norway’s Henrik Christiansen was 3:38.63 to take bronze. Christiansen’s 26.80 final 50 split tied Krasnykh’s for the best in the field.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMIFINALS

Kira Toussaint 56.80 Katinka Hosszu 56.88 Maria Kameneva 57.45 Daryna Zevina 57.46 Mie Nielsen 57.71 Mathilde Cini 57.73 Alicja Tchorz 57.79/Simona Baumrtova 57.79 *TIE*

Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint sailed to the semifinal 1 heat win in the women’s 100 back, going 56.80. Ukraine’s Daryna Zevina finished 2nd in the heat with a 57.46, while host nation Denmark’s Mie Nielsen was 57.71 to grab 3rd in the heat.

Katinka Hosszu swam to the semifinal 2 win with a 56.88, just short of Toussaint’s time from the first heat. Maria Kameneva of Russia took 2nd in the second heat with a 57.45, good enough for third overall after the semifinals concluded.

MEN’S 100 FLY SEMIFINALS

CR: 48.93 – Evgeny Korotyshkin (12/11/09)

WR: 48.08 – Chad le Clos (

