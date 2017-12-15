2017 European SC Championships: Day 3 prelims recap

European Short Course Championships 2017

Seven events are on tap for Friday morning prelims in Copenhagen: the women’s 100m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 200m fly and the men’s 50m free, 100m breast, 200m IM and the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Fastest qualifier in the women’s 100m breaststroke was Finland’s Jenna Laukkanen in 1:04,94, followed by Mona McSharry (IRE) in 1:05,36 and Jessica Vall Montero (ESP) in 1:05,36.

It is always exciting to have the fastest men in the pool and in the 50m freestyle, it was Vlad Morozov (RUS) who set the top time in 20,72. Among those who are qualified for tonight’s seminfinals are Benjamin Proud (GBR) in 20,84 and Luca Dotto (ITA) in 20.87 with the next fastest times.

Ukraine’s Daryna Zevina took the top spot in the women’s 200 m backstroke prelims in 2:02,86. She will be joined in the final by Kathryn Greenslade (GBR, 2:03,22) and the third fastest qualifier Katinka Hosszu who was clocked at 2:04,33.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty won the bronze medal on Wednesday in the 50m breaststroke and now was back in the pool for the 100m. He posted the second fastest time in the morning heats in 56,74, only Arno Kamminga (NED) was faster with a time of 56,63. Kirill Prigoda touched third in 56,81.

Franziska Hentke (GER) took the top spot in the women’s 200m butterfly in 2:05,66 followed by Charlotte Atkinson (GBR) in 2:05,93 and Lara Grangeon (FRA) in 2:06,29.

Katinka Hosszu was the most prominent scratch in the 200m fly. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte cancelled her participation at the whole championships.

Philip Heintz (GER) and Andreas Vazaios (GRE) cruised through their heats to take the top two seeds heading into tonight’s fnal, posting 1:53,60 and 1:53,88. The youngest swimmer among the fastest eight participants, Norway’s Tomoe Hvas Zenimoto took the 3rd spot in 1:54,08, he is 17 years old.

The Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, France, Norway and Hungary will battle for the titel in the 4x50m mixed freestyle relay in tonight’s final.