15-Yr-Old Shin Ohashi Blasts 2:11.13 200 Breast Japanese Junior High School Record

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day four of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials was void of any additional Paris 2024 qualifiers, although there were just 2 finals sprinkled in among a packed semi-final agenda.

One of the semi-finals was the men’s 200m breaststroke, which saw 3 of the nation’s 4 best-ever performers among the field.

After the dust settled, former world record holder Ippei Watanabe earned the top seed in a stellar 2:07.92 while 2022 World Championships silver medalist Yu Hanaguruma snagged the 2nd seed in 2:08.99.

Newcomer to the elite party, Yamato Fukasawa, captured the 3rd seed in 2:09.26.

Lurking as the 6th-seeded swimmer, however, is 15-year-old Shin Ohashi. Ohashi fired off a big-time personal best of 2:11.13 to not only make tomorrow night’s final but also establish a new Japanese Junior High School Record.

Splitting 1:03.35/1:07.78, Ohashi overtook the previous junior high record of 2:11.95 owned by Akihiro Yamaguchi from the 2009 JOC Summer Cup. Yamaguchi eventually went on to set the 200m breast world record at 2:07.01 in 2012.

Ohashi’s personal best entering these Trials rested at the 2:13.93 he clocked en route to winning the boys’ 12-14 200m breaststroke at last month’s Asian Age Group Championships. That means the teen hacked off over 2 and a half seconds with tonight’s performance.

For perspective, Ohashi’s 2:11.13 would rank him as the #2 fastest American 15-16-year-old in history. Josh Matheny owns the U.S. NAG at the 2:09.40 registered in 2019.

Ohashi’s shining star is par for the course for Japanese men in the 200m breast event. The depth is staggering, with 3 of the top 10 quickest men in history worldwide stemming from Japan.