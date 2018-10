1160 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1848 Swim Jobs.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Mount Union is seeking applicants for the Assistant Coach position for the 2018-2019 season. This is a full-time position with benefits. You will work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams. Mount Union is an NCAA DIII school competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The college is located in Alliance, OH and features approximately 2,300 students on campus. The natatorium was recently a part of a multi-million dollar renovation to the athletics building. Assistant Coach will experience all facets of collegiate coaching with instruction and aid.

LEAD SITE COACH (PT)

The Lake Erie Silver Dolphins (LESD) is seeking a Lead Site Coach for Erie, PA practice location for the USA Swim Club. Lead Site Coach will coach and manage all practice groups in the Erie, PA area. This is a part-time position requiring 10-15 hours per week, beginning as soon as possible. The Lead Site Coach reports to the LESD Head Coach and the LESD Chief Administrator.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Recreational Competitive Spring/Summer Swim Team, the Johnson Ranch Barracudas

Fall/Winter Swim Team/As part of Spare Time Aquatics

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Lionville YMCA, located in suburban Philadelphia, is a cause driven non-profit, where we strive to strengthen the foundations of our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Velocity Swimming is one of the top teams in the Inland Empire LSC and is a team with high expectations. Swimmer abilities range from beginning swimmers to Winter Junior National, Futures Championship qualifiers, and Age Group Regional Champions. Velocity has won 4 LSC (Inland Empire) Championship meets (one short course and 3 long course) in the last 5 years. The team is a USA Swimming Level 3 Club Excellence award winner.

DIRECTOR OF SWIMMING

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

PART TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Turtles Swim Team – An Illinois swim club located in the northern Illinois area is seeking a part-time age group coach that will work with our two middle level groups. The Turtles Swim Team is run through the Vernon Hills Park District. Ages are primarily between the age of 10 and 13 with group sizes ranging from 15-20. As the first coach many of these athletes will have, the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun. This hourly position requires candidates to have excellent communication, teaching and people skills. Candidate will report to Head Coach and must be a team player. This is a part time position with employee benefits on programs through the district.

CITY OF BERKELEY – TEMPORARY ASSISTANT AQUATICS COORDINATOR

City of Berkeley is accepting applications for Assistant Aquatics Coordinator to fill two temporary, hourly vacancies. This class is responsible for assisting with the organization and direction of City aquatics programs. Incumbents assist in planning, directing, and implementing Citywide water sports and aquatics center activities. Specialized knowledge of advanced swimming techniques and acceptable standards and methods of pool maintenance and water quality control is required. This class is distinguished from Aquatics Coordinator in that the latter has overall supervisory responsibility for City aquatics centers and aquatics programs.

AGE GROUP COACH – TIGER AQUATICS – BATON ROUGE, LA

Tiger Aquatics – A Louisiana Swim Club with 4 sites located in the Baton Rouge area is seeking a full-time age group coach that will work with our two entry level groups at our main site located on the campus of Louisiana State University. Tiger Aquatics is a coach owned program run as a LLC. We do have a booster organization that works on enhancing the swimming program at all of our locations. Ages are primarily between the age of 6 and 10 with group size ranging from 15-30. As the first coach many of these athletes will have, the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun.

TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH – SWIM

T3I Coaches assigned to the Special Warfare (SW) Preparatory Course at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX, provide training and development of the Air Force’s (AF) future SW Airmen (SWA), who are organized, trained, and equipped to deliver distinctive expertise in combat and other high-risk environments. As the only AF capability specifically designed to primarily operate as surface combatants, SWA directly assist, control, enable, and execute air and space-power capabilities to conduct: Joint Fires Integration, Special Operations, Personnel Recovery, Tactical Airlift Operations, and Special Weather Operations.

TEMPORARY ASSISTANT DIVING COACH (527835)

Brandeis University seeks to hire a Temporary Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach to assist the Head Coach in all aspects of coaching the team which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletic Association (UAA).

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH (SALARY RANGE $35,000 TO $37,000)

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers.

Responsibilities of this position include coaching, assisting in dryland, as well as administrative duties related to the group and overall team operations. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, experience with swimming as a coach or athlete, excellent organization and communication skills, and a desire to study and progress as a coach and a professional.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING COACH – FULL TIME

Davidson Collge is seeking to hire a full time Head Diving Coach for its NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving programs. This position will recruit student athletes, train and prepare them for competition, and perform administrative duties related to a collegiate swimming & diving program at a highly selective liberal arts college.

COACH VACANCY TOPSPORT SWIMMING ANTWERP

The Flemish Swimming Federation and Swimming Club Brabo Antwerp are to join their forces for the selection of promising youngsters and elite swimmers in a new high performance center. We are inviting two highly motivated coaches to fill in coach positions and sustain the efficacy of the organization.

WOMEN’S SWIM HEAD COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Pfeiffer University is seeking qualified candidate to fill the position of Women’s Swim Head Coach/Aquatics Director. The selected candidate is responsible for all aspects of planning, developing and coaching the women’s swim team within the guidelines of the NCAA DIII rules and regulations. Provide leadership and instruction in personal and athletic development of student athletes at Pfeiffer University. This is a full-time, 12 month position who reports directly to the Director of Athletics.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Establishing a swim program that emphasizes the general philosophy outlined by the Club. Hiring and firing the associate coaches and negotiating their contracts within the guidelines and

approved budgets set by the Club. Being responsible for the behavior, discipline and actions of athletes during practices, competitions, and other organized swim team activities. Coaching one training group on a daily basis and other training groups on a temporary basis as required to maintain the continuity of the training groups.

FULL TIME HEAD SITE AND AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

The Head Site and Age-Group Coach is responsible for coaching and managing the West Y Branch of the Boise Y Swim Team, as well as supporting the Boise Y Swim Team Head Coach with administrative duties, coaching of senior and national groups, and age group coaching duties as assigned by the Head Coach. This position will oversee safety, volunteer and staff development, team member development, seasonal planning, daily workouts, and goal setting.

HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 110 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors, Junior Nationals and National team members.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Report to the Vice President (Artistic Swimming), National Artistic Swimming Head Coach and responsible in supporting the Executive Director. To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the assistant coach will assist the Head Coach in the overall high performance organisation and management of the Singapore National Artistic Swimming Team.

SWIMMING TEACHER NEEDED IN THE CARIBBEAN

Tasks & Responsibilities:

Driving to clients homes and apartment complexes for swim lessons

Teaching all ages

Being Proficient with software

Communicating with clients

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Duties include, but are not limited to: successful recruitment of academically and athletically prepared student-athletes; supervision of an assistant coach; a commitment to student-athlete health and welfare; directing skill instruction and development; coordination of team travel; effective budget management; and monitoring the academic progress of student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Swim Coach, coach various groups of the age group swim team, with focus on the Jr. Longhorn and Longhorn groups. Give one-on-one and group instruction to improve swimmers’ technique and conditioning. Assist with practice planning, evaluation of swimmers, and assist with practice scheduling.

TYR SEEKS SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE, SOUTH EAST

TYR’s Sports Promotion Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

FULL TIME DEVELOPMENTAL AGE GROUP / LEAD SITE COACH

SSAN is a fast growing club in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 10th year, with a roster of over 280 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with multiple practice groups within our program at 1 site. SSAN is a coach owned program. All team decisions are based on the continued focus of Building the Base through dedication, excellence, and tradition.

SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR – MINNESOTA SWIMMING-LSC

Minnesota Swimming Inc. (MN Swimming) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Local Swimming Committee representing USA Swimming in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Approximately 65 swim clubs, 8,700 year-round athletes and 800 non-athletes constitute the membership. MN Swimming exists to serve the competitive swimming community from introductory swimmers to national and Olympic champions. More information is available at www.mnswim.org.

FULL & PART-TIME SWIM INSTRUCTORS, SUPERVISORS & LIFEGUARDS

Love kids? Want to make a huge difference in their lives? We can help you advance in your aquatics career or in whatever you choose. The Little Dolphins Swim Academy is a stand alone swim school in central New Jersey. Our facility is warm, clean and built so that we can teach seven days a week. We are growing fast and have openings for full and part-time instructors (if you are the right person, we will pay you to train you) and lifeguards.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Swim Coach (Age Group) will lead, design and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the Advanced Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission, Vision, and Values of the National Training Center Aquatics swim team.

SPEEDO – SPORTS MARKETING RESPRESENTATIVE TEMP (BOSTON AREA)

Manage contract deliverables for sponsored teams, athletes and coaches. Actively drive team sales through sponsorship and promotional programs. Support sales and accounts at events in the Boston area.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

As the largest provider of family fitness programs and facilities, the Y continues to do all it can to serve its target market – families. Haverford Township residents have never had a community YMCA. This YMCA is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the residents with family friendly programming.

ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Stevens Institute of Technology invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach. Stevens is a member of the Empire 8 and NCAA Division III and offers 26 varsity sports (13 for men and 13 for women), 13 club sports, a wide variety of intramural sports and special events, an extensive outdoor adventure program and a wide selection of wellness/fitness classes. Located in Hoboken, New Jersey, a historic small town that is just minutes away from Manhattan, Stevens has an enrollment of over 3,100 undergraduate students.

THE BOLLES SCHOOL SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Bolles School is a private college preparatory school with an international reputation for excellence. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the school enrolls more than 1,650 day and boarding students in pre- kindergarten through grade 12 on four campuses. Bolles focuses on a complete education that emphasizes excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and other activities like clubs and community service. Students can pursue their interests and learn to balance a rich variety of activities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Vicksburg Swim Association in Vicksburg, Mississippi (VSA) is a growing age group swim team with a current enrollment of 70+ swimmers. We offer a year round competitive age group program utilizing 1 outdoor and 2 indoor facilities. VSA is a 501c3 organization with an active and experienced parent board of directors.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a highly selective, private, residential, undergraduate college, located in Memphis, Tennessee. We aspire to graduate students with a lifelong passion for learning, a compassion for others, and the ability to translate academic study and personal concern into effective leadership and action in their communities and the world. We encourage applications from candidates interested in helping us achieve this vision.

ST. JOSEPH’S PREP HEAD SWIM COACH

St. Joseph’s Preparatory is a Catholic, Jesuit, independent four-year college preparatory school located on the northern edge of center city Philadelphia. Founded in 1851, this highly selective, all male school serves nearly 1,000 young men “to become men for and with others.” Students come from diverse economic, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds from throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The Prep develops leaders of intellectual distinction, men of faith and integrity, men who are committed to social justice and community service, men open to growth, and men who are loving. At the Prep, classroom and chapel intersect with the religious formation of mind and heart.

WAVE AQUATICS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Executive Director provides strategic leadership and direction to ensure Wave Aquatics achieves its mission through providing high-quality aquatics programming to Puget Sound’s Eastside community. In collaboration with the Board of Directors and the staff leadership team, the Executive Director is the key thought leader of the organization and responsible for developing and ensuring implementation of all strategic plans and initiatives. The Executive Director directly supervises the staff leadership team, which is comprised of: Aquatics Director, Swim Team Head Coach, Masters Head Coach, Water Polo Head Coach, and the Business Manager/Controller.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH FOR COMPETITIVE SWIM TEAM IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

We believe in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. The coach will work with our parents to create a unified team to help each athlete attain their goals in swimming. We are looking for someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model. The current group of swimmers include a large number of Florida Age Group and Senior qualifiers/competitors with a goal to increase that number in the near future.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is a private, comprehensive college and the oldest college in Florida. Florida Southern maintains its commitment to academic excellence through more than 50 undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business, accounting, education, and nursing. Florida Southern has a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the Top 20 Best Universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report; named a 2016 Top ROI College by Forbes; and included in The Princeton Review’s 381 Best Colleges and The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2017.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

MSA current has 600+ year-round swimmers on the team ranging from 6-18 years old, with novice swimmers to Senior National qualifiers. MSA has 4 sites in the Charlotte area and is hiring new Assistant Age Group Coaches at 2 of these locations.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKING FULL TIME COACH

The coach must have technical expertise, outstanding organizational skills, strong communication skills and demonstrated success. 4-8 years coaching experience is preferred along with 4 year college degree and pass all USA Swimming background checks. Recruiting new swimmers from the summer league will be part of the the job duties as well as office hours. Applicants will only be considered who currently reside in the US.

ASSISTANCE AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Friends Select School is currently seeking applicants for a part-time Assistance Age Group to assistant our year-round age group team of approximately 70 athletes aligned by four levels

AQUATIC COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

As a living, learning and working community, Susquehanna University affirms its commitment to being an engaged, culturally inclusive campus. As we seek to embody the rich diversity of the human community, we commit ourselves to the full participation of persons who represent the breadth of human difference. The university encourages candidates from historically underrepresented groups to apply. Susquehanna University is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Drexel University, the Colonial Athletic Association, and the NCAA.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Multnomah Athletic Club is currently looking to fill the position of a Aquatics Manager. The MAC is a private members-only Athletic Club located in downtown Portland, Oregon and recently celebrated its 125th year. The MAC swim team is a USA Swimming level 4, Bronze medal club (2013) with approximately 130 swimmers actively participating.

SENIOR ASSISTANT

North Coast Aquatics is looking for an experienced coach to work with our top two senior (high school aged) programs at our largest facility in Carlsbad, CA. The right candidate should have experience with all abilities from CIF qualifiers to national level. The position will include approximately 30 hours on deck (3-730 M-F & 7-10am Sat) Coach should be available for meets at least once a month. Strength training and/or dryland knowledge a plus.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR BALL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Ball State University, the Mid-American Conference, and the NCAA; and pass the NCAA certification examination on an annual basis.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE SWIMMING COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full time, year round position responsible for providing training and guidance to foster skill development and teamwork among student-athletes, facilitating the integration of athletics into each student’s educational experience. This position is also responsible for overseeing all activities, programs and maintenance of the Kunkel Aquatics Center.

SUMMER SWIM COACH – DANVILLE SEA DEVILS, DANVILLE, CA

The Danville Sea Devils are a non-profit, recreational swim team whose mission is to provide an opportunity for swimmers to develop important skills and compete with other swimmers in the community. We are a part of the Valley Swim Association and our meets are primarily against other VSA teams. Our vision is a swim team that promotes teamwork, pride and excellence through training and competition at all ability levels.

HEAD COACH

Life Time Swim Princeton is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Site Coach would be responsible for the development & growth of our swim team at our Princeton, NJ center, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time New Jersey Swim Team.

WESTFIELD AREA YMCA SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Westfield Area YMCA is a nonprofit human service organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual and family in the communities it serves through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Attracting students from across the country and around the globe, Wheaton College is a highly selective, four-year, private liberal arts college with a student body of almost 1,700. Wheaton’s residential campus, one of the loveliest in New England, is located in Norton, Massachusetts, between Boston and Providence, R.I.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is also responsible for fundraising for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program and instructing physical ESAT up to six hours per academic year based on other duties assigned.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach reports to the Director of Athletics. The head coach is responsible for all phases of a highly competitive NCAA Division II swimming & diving program including, but not limited to, practice and meet preparation, recruiting, hiring and supervision of assistant coaches, budget management, alumni and public relations, and adherence to the rules of the NCAA, the Conference and Fresno Pacific University. The head coach must be committed to student-athletes’ academic, personal, athletic and spiritual growth and development, and demonstrate the ability to successfully recruit and motivate NCAA Division II student-athletes.

IMMEDIATE OPENING – HEAD COACH VIRGINIA GATORS HARRISONBURG SITE

Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a year round board-governed USA Swimming Club founded in the 1970’s and located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. With 100+ swimmers, the team ranges in age and ability from novice level to ISCA Junior National qualifiers. Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a satellite team of the Virginia Gators in Roanoke, VA, a 2018 USA Swimming Gold medal club.

HEAD SITE COACHES – ASHEVILLE, NC AND SWANNANOA, NC

The Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club Head Site Coach must be motivated, energetic, and eager to learn, with a clear passion for teaching and working with children. The Head Site coach will be working with athletes ages 4-18 with abilities ranging from the novice to Junior National Level athletes across two locations. As the team is growing, this position has a potential to become full time.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

