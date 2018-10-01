Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Autofill Famous

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From pastry gratification to a noble effort to leave on the top, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

You really can have it all in swimming.

#9

View this post on Instagram

when you watched the pastry in the display window for 4 days waiting for the meet to be over to eat one it must be documented 🤤 #swc18

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

If you haven’t suffered through that wait, are you really a swimmer?

#8

If this is how they do September 29th, let us know how October 31st goes.

#7

Sooo #accurate.

#6

Looks trendy to us.

#5

The 2018 Golden Goggles are getting HEATED.

#4

There’s just something about the name, apparently.

#3

Pics or it didn’t happen.

#2

Dire times call for desperate measures.

#1

Now he’s *really* made it.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!