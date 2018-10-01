Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Autofill Famous

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From pastry gratification to a noble effort to leave on the top, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Managed to nab a couple in between my races (swim meet) today. Thought I might totally miss out so I will call that a huge win. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EmaLh21rnj — Garrett2497–TL40x1.5 (@Garett2497) September 22, 2018

You really can have it all in swimming.

#9

If you haven’t suffered through that wait, are you really a swimmer?

#8

Today at practice we took a little break from being athletes and turned into werewolves, zombies, trick or treaters, and pumpkins! The Grind may never stop, but the best student athletes know when its time to have some fun! pic.twitter.com/V0AD9OGpQX — Fremd Girls Swim & Dive 2018 (@swimanddivefhs) September 29, 2018

If this is how they do September 29th, let us know how October 31st goes.

#7

That hopping into bed after morning practice feeling @stanfordmswim pic.twitter.com/gLMaPzbxs4 — grantshoults (@grantshoults) September 28, 2018

Sooo #accurate.

#6

30 years ago Seoul ‘88. Swimming at the olympics is one of the biggest thrills I have experienced. Have been lucky to have had the opportunity to go to every Olympics since then. Koreans defenitely did not know how to make caps back then 🤔 @teambelgium @zwemmen @believe @fashion pic.twitter.com/LohLtjI4s9 — Sidney Appelboom (@SidneyAppelboom) September 26, 2018

Looks trendy to us.

#5

David J. Nolan just hired as campaign manager. 🤝 https://t.co/P6qTrkKHrA — Chase Kalisz (@chasekalisz) September 27, 2018

The 2018 Golden Goggles are getting HEATED.

#4

Dear @umncbs I feel like you may have the wrong Plummer here… pic.twitter.com/AsqwJ024qJ — David Plummer (@davideplummer) September 26, 2018

There’s just something about the name, apparently.

#3

Bad News: tomorrow is the first 4 IM I will be swimming in over 7 years.

Good News: for most friends, family, and colleagues it will be at 3 AM EST #nowitnesses #6timezones #SWC18 — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) September 29, 2018

Pics or it didn’t happen.

#2

When your arms and legs are too sore but coach threatens “start on this top or else…” @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/MRcekI9zNL — VeganViking 🌱🎋🍄🌈🥦🥗🍩🦄 (@SwimBrief) September 27, 2018

Dire times call for desperate measures.

#1

Now it auto fills to “Ryan Held crying” — Ryan Held (@heldilox) September 27, 2018

Now he’s *really* made it.