FINA Sports Medicine Doc Appointed Swimming New Zealand President

Dr. David Gerrard has been appointed Swimming New Zealand President at the organization’s annual general meeting held in Auckland over the weekend. A former Commonwealth Games champion, Gerrard won gold in the men’s 220y butterfly and was a member of the bronze medal-winning 4 x 110y men’s medley relay team at the 1966 Kingston Games.

Post-swimming, Gerrard pursued a career in medicine, which started with a medical degree earned from the University of Otago. He was eventually appointed Associate Dean of the School of Medicine and Associate Professor of Sports Medicine in 2007. In 2016, Gerrard retired and was granted the title Emeritus Professor at the University of Otago Dunedin School of Medicine.

Throughout the years, Gerrard has held a number of key administrative positions, including as Chef de Mission for New Zealand at the 1994 Victoria Commonwealth Games, as well as the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. In 2013, Gerrard was appointed Chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee. He still holds a Vice Chairman position on the FINA Sports Medicine Committee.

Of his appointment to Swimming New Zealand President, Gerrard stated, “Swimming has been an important part of my life and it is a great honour for me to accept the privilege of being the Swimming New Zealand President and I look forward to working with the SNZ board and staff. If we get our clubs and coaches strong, then the podium places and the representation at the highest level will look after themselves.”

Steve Johns, Swimming New Zealand CEO, said of the new staff member, “SNZ is extremely lucky to have the experience and expertise of Dr Gerrard. I know I echo the excitement of the SNZ board and staff in that we are thrilled to work alongside Gerrard in this next phase for swimming in Aotearoa.”