Duncan Scott & Steven Tigg Earn Top Scottish Swimming Honors

Just after recently being named 2018’s Scottish Sportsperson of the Year at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in September, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Duncan Scott has earned similar high praise from Swimming Scotland.

The 21-year-old versatile Scott was honored with the Nancy Riach Memorial Medal for his impressive summer of swimming, a season which included snagging 100m freestyle gold against home country favorite and 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Scott also earned the 200m freestyle European Championship title shortly afterwards, while also serving as a vital relay member at both competitions.

A student at the University of Stirling, Scott is instrumental in the nation’s learn-to-swim initiative, acting as a Learn to Swim Ambassador for Scottish Water Learn.

Scott’s longtime coach Steven Tigg received an award as well, named British Swim Coaches Association (BSCA) Coach of the Year. Below is Scott speaking to how his support structure and Coach Tigg help drive him to be a success both in and out of the pool.

 

This year’s Scottish Swimming awards ceremony acted as an induction of several athletes into the Scottish Swimming Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were Michael Jamieson, Robbie Renwick and Caitlin McClatchey.

The entire list of Scottish Swimming award winners, as well as the Hall of Fame inductees can be seen below.

WG Todd Prize & Cup (Female) Keanna MacInnes
WG Todd Prize & Cup (Male) Lucas Thomson
JY Coutts Award Stephen Milne
Jim Anderson Award for Disability Swimmer of the Year Toni Shaw
Synchronised Swimmer of the Year Bethany Thomas
Eian Prentice Memorial Trophy Struan Kingdom
Denis Sullivan Memorial Trophy Jamie McCaffray
John & Margaret Bell Award Grace Reid
Junior Water Polo Player of the Year Niamh Moloney
The Masters Decathlon Award (Female) Judy Hattle
The Masters Decathlon Award (Male) Lynn Mitchell
John Gunning Volunteer Award – East Alistair Shields
John Gunning Volunteer Award – Midland Lynn Mitchell
John Gunning Volunteer Award – North David Downie
John Gunning Volunteer Award – West Alison Finlayson
BSCA (Scotland) Junior Coach of the Year Kostas Kalitsis
BSCA (Scotland) Para Swimming Coach of the Year Gregor McMillan
BSCA (Scotland) Coach of the Year Steven Tigg
Scottish Water Learn to Swim Service Provider of the Year Glasgow Sport
Club of the Year Kirkintilloch &Kilsyth
Nancy Riach Memorial Medal Duncan Scott

Scottish Swimming Hall of Fame inductees:

Kenny Cairns (swimming)

James Clegg (swimming)

Paul Easter (swimming)

Sean Fraser (swimming)

Michael Jamieson (swimming)

Andrew Lindsay (swimming)

Maggi McEleny (swimming)

Caitlin McClatchey (swimming)

Paul Noble (swimming)

Robbie Renwick (swimming)

