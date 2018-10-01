Versatile Beth McNeese Verbally Commits to Kentucky

Beth McNeese of Katy, Texas has announced her intention to swim at the University of Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2019. That puts her in a class of 2023 that also includes verbal commits Ashley Neas, Caitlin Brooks, Emily Baeth, Gillian Davey, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Lauren Poole.

McNeese is a senior at Seven Lakes High School, whom she represented at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Championships in February. There she came in 9th in the 200 free (1:50.81) and 10th in the 500 free (4:57.71).

McNeese does her year-round swimming with Katy Aquatic Team For Youth. She is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 400m free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 400 IM. She had an excellent showing at Summer Junior Nationals, going best times in the 400 free (4:18.64), 200 fly (2:17.41), and 400 IM (5:00.62) and making the B final of the 400 free.

In SCY her best times include:

400 IM – 4:19.97

200 back – 2:01.93

200 fly – 2:02.94

200 free – 1:50.05

500 free – 4:55.45

Congrats to Senior @BethMcneese and her Verbal Commitment to continue her Swimming career next year for the University of Kentucky Wildcats! #SpartanSprinters #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/WJ6kJkZKPJ — SLHS Swim and Dive (@SpartanAquatics) September 29, 2018