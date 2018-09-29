SwimAtlanta’s Ashley Neas Hands Verbal to Kentucky Wildcats

Ashley Neas, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Duluth, Georgia, has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2023. She will suit up with Caitlin Brooks, Emily Baeth, Gillian Davey, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Lauren Poole in the fall of 2019.

Neas is a senior at Duluth High School; she swims year-round for SwimAtlanta and specializes in distance freestyle. She has been an all-county selection by the Daily Post the past three seasons. As a junior at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Championships she placed 3rd in the 7A 500 free (4:57.72) and 11th in the 7A 200 free (1:54.59); she was third at county in the 500. As a sophomore, she placed 4th at state and won the county championship in the 500; she also took 10th at state and was runner-up at county in the 200 free.

Neas is stronger the longer she’s in the water and it’s even more true in long course where she has a U.S. Open cut in the 1500 free (16:59.28), Summer Juniors in the 800 free (8:58.38), and Winter Juniors in the 400 free (4:23.14). She competed in the 400/800/1500 freestyle events at Summer Juniors in August and earned a PB in the 800.Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:44.01

1000 free – 10:09.19

500 free – 4:51.42

200 free – 1:52.69