Zoe Rebol Commits to Stony Brook with a Plethora of AEC-Scorable Times

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Zoe Rebol has signed an NLI to swim at Stony Brook University in the class of 2025. She plans to major in marine science at Stony Brook.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Stony Brook University where I will continue my academic and athletic careers! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for all the support. Go Seawolves!”

Rebol has been swimming for the Mount Lebanon Aqua Club and Mt. Lebanon High School under coach Tom Donati since she moved to Pennsylvania from Idaho Falls, Idaho in 2018. She has competed at the Pennsylvania PIAA state finals in both years, coming in 16th in the 500 free (5:06.48) in 2020. Prior to that, she swam for the Idaho Falls Swim Team, Voltage Aquatics, and Skyline High School where she competed in Idaho’s first state high school championship in 2017, winning the 500 free in the 4A division.

Rebol specializes in the entire range of freestyle events as well as IM. In addition to going best times in the 50 free and 500 free during her junior year high school season, Rebol updated her PBs in the 100/1000 free and 200 IM at the beginning of 2020. Last summer, she went lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100/400/800 free at the 2019 Eric Namesnik Memorial, finaling in the 50/100/400 free and placing 7th in the 800. The following week she hit a best time in the 400 IM at Allegheny Mountain Junior Olympics.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 18:21.03

1000 free – 10:36.14

500 free – 5:06.48

200 free – 1:57.42

100 free – 54.79

50 free – 24.71

200 IM – 2:12.34

400 IM – 4:44.29

The Stony Brook women placed 6th of 7 teams at the 2020 America East Championships. Rebol’s best time would have scored 16th in the 1650 free, bumping then-freshman Bridget Montgomery to 17th place. Montgomery led the Seawolves last season in the mile (18:10.53) while her classmate Madison Enda had the fastest 500 free (5:08.12) of the year. Rebol would have been a B finalist in the 200/500 free and a C finalist in the 100 free and 200/400 IM.

In addition to swimming, Rebol enjoys rock climbing, hiking, and mountain climbing.

