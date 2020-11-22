2020 FLORIDA GULF COAST INVITE

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia Southern, Florida International

FGCU, Fort Meyers, Florida

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @4PM Central

Results: Meet Mobile: “2020 Eagle Invite”

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results: Full Meet

After setting a new program record and nabbing an NCAA ‘B’ cut Friday, Petra Halmai came back to win both the 200 fly and 200 breaststroke on the final night of racing at the 2020 FGCU Invite. Halmai dropped a 2:09.02 to win the 200 breaststroke by nearly 6 seconds, though she was still off her best time by nearly 2 seconds. Even so, she comes in well under the NCAA ‘B’ cut. Halmai recorded a 1:59.67 to win the 200 fly by 3 seconds, missing her lifetime best by only about 3/10ths.

Michaela Sizemore kicked off the session for FGCU with a 9-second victory in the mile, stopping the clock in 16:57.83, missing her best time by about half a second. FIU’s Ellie Maradyn touched 2nd in 17:06.85 while FGCU picked up more points with 3rd and 4th-place finishes.

FIU was totally dominant in the 200 backstroke, sweeping the top-3 spots and getting two swimmers under 2:00 and a third nearly under 2 minutes. Julia Miranda, a senior, won the race in 1:59.34, just ahead of teammate Michaela Trnkova. Kelsie Campbell was just behind for the 3rd-place finish in 2:00.09.

FGCU won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.35 and featured a 49.68 lead-off leg by Tori Czarnecka, nearly equaling her time from the individual 100 which she won in 49.54. FIU placed 2nd and 3rd in 3:23.70 and 3:29.68, leaving 4th to GSU who was just behind in 3:29.88.

Final Team Scores

Florida Gulf Coast, 1240 Florida International, 994 Georgia Southern, 712

