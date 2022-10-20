World Champion Summer McIntosh Now Training Full-Time With Sarasota Sharks

Rising superstar and reigning world champion Summer McIntosh has moved her primary training base down south.

The 16-year-old Canadian is now training full-time with the Sarasota Sharks, club head coach Brent Arckey confirmed to SwimSwam.

The Sharks, based out of Sarasota, Florida, are a USA Swimming gold medal club that ranked seventh in the Club Excellence Program rankings last year.

Arckey says that McIntosh first began training in Sarasota last winter, and after her busy summer schedule was up this year, she ultimately decided the Sharks would be where she would train full-time.

McIntosh is training with Sarasota’s national group, coached by Arckey, and there are several other up-and-coming athletes for her to train alongside, including Michaela Mattes, Gracie Weyant, Addison Sauickie and Amadeusz Knop, who all competed at the U.S. International Team Trials in April.

“Obviously, we are very excited to have her,” said Arckey. “We have a great group of teenagers here and Summer fits right in.”

Arckey says McIntosh will likely be a part of the Sharks’ swimmers headed to meets such as the U.S. Open and Pro Swim Series throughout the 2022-23 season.

She will remain affiliated with Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Ontario, where she can train when she is back in Canada. McIntosh transitioned to the centre after being brought up through the early age group ranks with the Etobicoke Swim Club.

Ben Titley, who was the head coach at HPC – Ontario throughout McIntosh’s run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, left the program this past March for a similar role in Spain.

McIntosh had her true international breakout last year, making the Canadian Olympic team and finishing fourth at the Games in the women’s 400 freestyle at the age of 14.

She then won three medals at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in December, including a gold in the women’s 4×200 free relay, and then became arguably the world’s best all-around swimmer in 2022.

She won gold at the 2022 World Championships in the women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, added a silver medal in the 400 free and bronze in the 4×200 free relay, and then followed up by winning six medals at the Commonwealth Games less than two months later. That included a sweep of the medley events, topping the field in the women’s 200 and 400 IM, recording one of the fastest swims in history in the latter.

McIntosh is scheduled to race next week at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto, where she’ll be one of 21 Canadian swimmers racing in front of their home crowd.