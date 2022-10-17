Ledecky, McIntosh & MacNeil Among Names Listed For World Cup Stop In Toronto

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

Following the release of the swimmers slated to compete at the opening stop of the three-leg FINA World Cup circuit in Berlin, the names for the second stop in Toronto have now been revealed.

The United States and host Canadians are set to bring stacked rosters to the meet, while most of the European countries will bring a handful of athletes compared to the large teams they’ll field in Berlin.

USA Swimming recently confirmed a list of 20 Olympians and 32 total National Team members confirmed for the third leg of the series in Indianapolis, but we now know that some of those names will also be racing at the second stop in Toronto.

In addition to the swimmers confirmed to be racing at all three legs, the U.S. will bring 15 additional swimmers to the Ontario capital including the likes of Katie Ledecky and Lilly King. The lineup also includes current NCAA swimmers Brooks Curry, Lydia Jacoby and Kelly Pash.

U.S. Swimmers In Toronto

*Also racing in Berlin / previously confirmed.

Beyond the American team, there should be no surprise that the host Canadians will bring some of their best to excite the home fans in Toronto.

Canada will bring a 21-swimmer roster to the meet, highlighted by 2022 world champions Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse, plus reigning Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil and World Championship medalist Josh Liendo. Masse is the only one of those four who was previously confirmed to be racing at all stops.

The Canadian team also includes the likes of Tessa Cieplucha, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Finlay Knox, Sydney Pickrem, Rebecca Smith, Ingrid Wilm and Kelsey Wog.

Brazil, which isn’t sending any swimmers to Berlin, will bring a 14-member roster to Toronto, highlighted by names such as Breno Correia, Joao Gomes Junior and Caio Pumputis.

Japan will also bring four athletes to the meet after sending none to Berlin, including Takeshi Kawamoto.

Beyond the swimmers already confirmed for all stops, other notable names scheduled to race in Toronto include Australians Maddy Gough and Matt Temple, who aren’t listed for Berlin, Federico Burdisso and Alberto Razzetti, who join the previously-confirmed Thomas Ceccon to makeup a small but mighty Italian roster, and Lithuanians Ruta Meilutyte and Danas Rapsys.

Hubert Kos, currently in his freshman year at Arizona State, will be the lone Hungarian competing, while other Europeans training in the U.S. who will race include Dutch swimmers Kira Toussaint and Caspar Corbeau.

You can find the swimmers previously confirmed to be racing the entire series below:

Swimmers Confirmed For All Three Stops

You can find the full list of athletes racing in Toronto here.

What we got an inkling of with the Berlin entry list is now confirmed here as some of the best swimmers in the history of the FINA World Cup, Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu, appear to not be racing at all on the series this year.

The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.