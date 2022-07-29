Summer McIntosh Swims 4:29.01 400 IM To Break Commonwealth Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

On the opening day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh showed that her 4:29.12 from March was no fluke when she beat out that time in the 400 IM, going 4:29.01 to take gold in a dominant fashion. She breaks her old Canadian, World Junior and Commonwealth record, and takes down Hannah Miley‘s Commonwealth Games record time of 4:31.76 from 2014.

McIntosh swam over three seconds faster than her time of 4:32.04 to win the World Championships. The butterfly and backstroke portions of her race at World Championships were considerably faster than they were at Commonwealth Games, but McIntosh had said in an interview with SwimSwam that she had pushed the backstroke too hard in that race and fatigued on her back half.

That clearly did not happen today, as McIntosh was slower than worlds in both fly and back but was over three seconds faster on breast and nearly a second faster on free. In her final 50 meters, she came home in a blistering 29.65 split.

Comparative Splits, Summer McIntosh in March vs. June vs. July 2022:

Summer McIntosh, March 2022 Summer McIntosh, World Championships Summer McIntosh, Commonwealth Games Fly 1:00.78 59.94 1:00.54 Back 1:09.16 1:07.98 1:09.33 Breast 1:18.15 1:21.88 1:18.30 Free 1:01.18 1:01.69 1:00.84 Total 4:29.12 4:32.04 4:29.01

The 4:29.01 that McIntosh swam maintains her ranking as the third-fastest performer of all-time behind world record holder Katinka Hosszu, and Ye Shiwen, the fastest junior of ever in the event.

Fastest Performers Of All Time In Women’s 400 Individual Medley: