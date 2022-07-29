Titmus Takes 200 Free In 1:53.89 C’Wealth Games Record, O’Callaghan 1:54.01

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 200m free, Ariarne Titmus, made some magic happen in the final of the event here at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer with a morning swim of 1:55.68, Titmus of Australia unleashed a head-turning performance of 1:53.89 to take gold. That established a new Games Record, overtaking the previous mark of 1:54.81 Canadian Taylor Ruck put on the books at the 2018 edition in the Gold Coast, Australia by nearly a second.

Opening tonight’s race in 56.14 and closing in 57.75, Titmus’ outing here was within striking distance of her monster 1:53.09 she logged last year. That rendered Titmus as the #2 performer all-time, sitting only behind world record holder Federica Pellegrini who remains the fastest-ever at 1:52.98 from 2009.

For Titmus, her performance here represents her 4th outing under the 1:54 barrier, having clocked the aforementioned 1:53.09, as well as 1:53.31 in May of 2022 and 1:53.50 in Tokyo en route to capturing the Olympic gold medal.

With her gold medal-garnering performance here, Titmus’ time of 1:53.89 inserts itself into slot #8 among the top performances of all time in this women’s 200m free.

But right behind Titmus tonight was World Championships standout Mollie O’Callaghan, also hailing from Australia.

Just 18 years of age, O’Callaghan already made a name for herself by capturing a trio of relay medals at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Then, just last month she hauled away 6 medals from the 2022 World Championships, including individual gold in the women’s 100m free and silver in the 200m free.

Tonight, O’Callaghan crushed a lifetime best of 1:54.09 to snag 200m free silver behind teammate Titmus. That checks in as the 10th fastest performance in history, rendering O’Callaghan as the 6th fastest performer of all time.

O’Callaghan masterfully split 56.76/57.25 to clock her 1:54.09 PB, crushing her previous lifetime best of 1:54.94 put up in May of this year. In Budapest, O’Callaghan reaped her silver in 1:55.22.

