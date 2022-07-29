Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Titmus Takes 200 Free In 1:53.89 C’Wealth Games Record, O’Callaghan 1:54.01

Comments: 15

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List (PDF)
  • Live Results

The reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 200m free, Ariarne Titmus, made some magic happen in the final of the event here at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer with a morning swim of 1:55.68, Titmus of Australia unleashed a head-turning performance of 1:53.89 to take gold. That established a new Games Record, overtaking the previous mark of 1:54.81 Canadian Taylor Ruck put on the books at the 2018 edition in the Gold Coast, Australia by nearly a second.

Opening tonight’s race in 56.14 and closing in 57.75, Titmus’ outing here was within striking distance of her monster 1:53.09 she logged last year. That rendered Titmus as the #2 performer all-time, sitting only behind world record holder Federica Pellegrini who remains the fastest-ever at 1:52.98 from 2009.

For Titmus, her performance here represents her 4th outing under the 1:54 barrier, having clocked the aforementioned 1:53.09, as well as 1:53.31 in May of 2022 and 1:53.50 in Tokyo en route to capturing the Olympic gold medal.

With her gold medal-garnering performance here, Titmus’ time of 1:53.89 inserts itself into slot #8 among the top performances of all time in this women’s 200m free.

But right behind Titmus tonight was World Championships standout Mollie O’Callaghan, also hailing from Australia.

Just 18 years of age, O’Callaghan already made a name for herself by capturing a trio of relay medals at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Then, just last month she hauled away 6 medals from the 2022 World Championships, including individual gold in the women’s 100m free and silver in the 200m free.

Tonight, O’Callaghan crushed a lifetime best of 1:54.09 to snag 200m free silver behind teammate Titmus. That checks in as the 10th fastest performance in history, rendering O’Callaghan as the 6th fastest performer of all time.

O’Callaghan masterfully split 56.76/57.25 to clock her 1:54.09 PB, crushing her previous lifetime best of 1:54.94 put up in May of this year. In Budapest, O’Callaghan reaped her silver in 1:55.22.

Top Women’s 200m Freestyle Performances of All-Time

  1. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:52.98, 2009
  2. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.09, 2021
  3. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.31, 2022
  4. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.50, 2021
  5. Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:53.61, 2012
  6. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:53.67, 2009
  7. Katie Ledecky, (USA) 1:53.73, 2016
  8. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.89, 2022
  9. Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:53.92, 2021
  10. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:54.01, 2022

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike
17 minutes ago

I really want for Titmus to break the record, but this was a very close race and a improving 4×200 Aussie relay

1
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Mike
12 minutes ago

I think Bella sims gonna break the record before Titmus

3
-6
Reply
Verram
Reply to  Swimfan
5 minutes ago

Nah she will get the Simone overtraining syndrome soon

1
-2
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Swimfan
1 minute ago

She doesn’t have enough speed yet. Also could take her a while to replicate that relay swim.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
24 minutes ago

Suggested alternative headline: “Both Titmus and MOC would have won gold in Budapest and beat Ledecky at Nationals”.

That seems like it would be more consistent with how you have been framing article titles lately.

9
-8
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Sub13
16 minutes ago

Ledecky had no one pushing her

5
-9
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Taa
7 minutes ago

So?

2
-1
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Sub13
1 second ago

beating someone is different than swimming a faster time. half a second difference they need to race side by side for me concede defeat

0
0
Reply
Jack
Reply to  Taa
6 minutes ago

Oh come on. I’m as big a Ledecky fan as anybody, but she hasn’t been particularly close to 1:54-flat in years without a rolling start. If Katie was there, she’d have been 3rd

0
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Taa
3 minutes ago

Ledecky’s a time trialer. She doesn’t need competition to maximise her performances.

2
-1
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Troyy
1 minute ago

There you guys go making excuses

0
0
Reply
Robbos
30 minutes ago

The golden age of Australian 200 free. Imagine if they peaked together for the 4x 200

Titmus 1.53.09
MOC 1.54.01 and improving
McKeon 1.54.55

2
-2
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Robbos
2 minutes ago

I’m not sure McKeon will ever get back to her PB given her change of focus.

1
0
Reply
SBOmega
35 minutes ago

Come on, not going to mention that both of those times were faster than what it took to win gold in Budapest?

But in all seriousness MOC is the real deal. To drop a second in 6 weeks… she could potentially beat Titmus to the WR by Paris!

Last edited 34 minutes ago by SBOmega
6
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  SBOmega
26 minutes ago

They only do that when it’s an American lol

4
-3
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!