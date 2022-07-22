Summer McIntosh Takes Big Meet Racing From Budapest into Birmingham (VIDEO)

SwimSwam sat down with 15-year-old 2x world champion Summer McIntosh ahead of her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham next week. McIntosh (pronounced Mac-In-Tosh, as told by Summer) described her mentality at the 2022 World Championships and analyzed her historic performances in the 400 free (4th woman to break 4:00, silver medal) and the 400 IM (world champion at 15 years old). Part of the young Canadian’s success is her eagerness to race the best, being energized by performing for the crowds on the biggest stages and getting to step on the blocks next to names like Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.