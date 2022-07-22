Anton Chupkov Posts 2:07.19 200 Breast At Russian Solidarity Games

2022 RUSSIAN SOLIDARITY GAMES
- Thursday, July 21st – Monday, July 25th
- Kazan, Russia
- LCM (50m)
The 2022 Russian Solidarity Games kicked off yesterday with the international meet taking place in Kazan through Monday, July 25th.
Right off the bat, we saw an impressive performance by multi-Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov. Taking on the men’s 100m back, Kolesnikov fired off a time of 52.58 to score the only time under the 53-second mark.
Opening in 25.10 and closing in 27.48, Kolesnikov beat out teammates Pavel Samusenko and Nikolay Zuev who touched in times of 53.57 and 53.60 for silver and bronze, respectively.
As Russia was banned from competing at this year’s World Championships due to the conflict in Ukraine, had Kolesnikov produced this time there in Budapest the 22-year-old would have placed 6th in the final.
He now sits 7th in the overall season world rankings in this event.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back
Ceccon
51.60 WR
|2
|Ryan
Murphy
|USA
|51.97
|06/20
|3
|Hunter
Armstrong
|USA
|51.98
|06/20
|4
|Apostolos
Christou
|GRE
|52.09
|06/19
|5
|Yohann
Ndoye-Brouard
|FRA
|52.50
|06/20
|6
|Shaine
Casas
|USA
|52.51
|07/08
|7
| Ksawery
Masiuk
|POL
|52.58
|06/19
|7
|Kliment
Kolesnikov
|RUS
|52.58
|07/21
|9
|Justin
Ress
|USA
|52.73
|04/29
|10
|Ryosuke
Irie
|JPN
|52.83
|06/20
The men’s 200m breast was also a highlight of night 1, with 2 men getting into the 2:07 territory.
Getting to the wall first was former world record holder Anton Chupkov. Although at one time Chupkov hinted at retirement, the 25-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, clocking a winning 2breast time of 2:07.19.
Chupkov’s outing was barely enough to keep countryman Kirill Prigoda at bay, with Prigoda touching just .26 behind in 2:07.25. Prigoda actually led the duo with a super quick 1:01.39 opener but Chupkov caught him on the back half to get the job done.
Chupkov and Prigoda would have placed 2nd and 3rd in Budapest with these results, with both sitting only behind current world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook’s gold medal-garnering 2:07.07.
These Russian aces now also sit only behind ZSC’s world record of 2:05.95 in the season’s rankings.
2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Breast
Stubblety-Cook
2:05.95 (WR)
|2
|Anton
Chupkov
|Rus
|2:07.19
|07/21
|3
|Kirill
Prigoda
|RUS
|2:07.25
|07/21
|4
|Yu
Hanaguruma
|JPN
|2:07.99
|03/05
|5
|Ryuya
Mura
|JPN
|2:08.11
|03/05
Nearly breaking into the top 10 performers in the world this season in the women’s 100m free was Maria Kameneva. The sprint ace posted a winning time of 53.48 here at these Solidarity Games, comprised of a 25.87 opener and a back half of 27.61.
Entering this competition Kameneva’s season-best at the 53.70 she produced in March. In fact, her time here checked in just .03 outside of her lifetime quickest of 53.45, a time she logged in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m free at the 2019 World Championships.
Additional Winners
- 2019 World Championships silver medalist Oleg Kostin hit a near season-best in the men’s 50m fly. The 30-year-old captured the only sub-23 second time of the field in 22.78, only .05 away from the 22.72 he logged in April of this year.
- Svetlana Chimrova took the women’s 200m fly on day 1, stopping the clock in a mark of 2:09.11. She had already produced a time of 2:08.80 this past April to remain among the top 25 performers in the world this season.
- The women’s 50m breast saw 3 women get into the 30-second range, led by 17-year-old Elena Bogomolova. The teen hit 30.75 to defeat runners-up Nika Godun and Alina Zmushka who put up times of 30.94 and 30.96, respectively.
- The men’s 400m free saw Aleksandr Egorov battle with Daniil Shatalov, with the pair ultimately separated by only .13. Egorov got it done for gold in 3:47.04 while Shatalov settled for silver in 3:47.17.
- Visiting Belarusian swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai topped the women’s 200m back field, snagging the gold in 2:09.38. That put her ahead of the field by 2 seconds.
