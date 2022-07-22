Anton Chupkov Posts 2:07.19 200 Breast At Russian Solidarity Games

2022 RUSSIAN SOLIDARITY GAMES

Thursday, July 21st – Monday, July 25th

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream

The 2022 Russian Solidarity Games kicked off yesterday with the international meet taking place in Kazan through Monday, July 25th.

Right off the bat, we saw an impressive performance by multi-Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov. Taking on the men’s 100m back, Kolesnikov fired off a time of 52.58 to score the only time under the 53-second mark.

Opening in 25.10 and closing in 27.48, Kolesnikov beat out teammates Pavel Samusenko and Nikolay Zuev who touched in times of 53.57 and 53.60 for silver and bronze, respectively.

As Russia was banned from competing at this year’s World Championships due to the conflict in Ukraine, had Kolesnikov produced this time there in Budapest the 22-year-old would have placed 6th in the final.

He now sits 7th in the overall season world rankings in this event.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back Thomas ITA

Ceccon 2 Ryan

Murphy USA 51.97 3 Hunter

Armstrong USA 51.98 4 Apostolos

Christou GRE 52.09 5 Yohann

Ndoye-Brouard FRA 52.50 6 Shaine

Casas USA 52.51 7 Ksawery

Masiuk POL 52.58 7 Kliment

Kolesnikov RUS 52.58 9 Justin

Ress USA 52.73 10 Ryosuke

Irie JPN 52.83 View Top 27»

The men’s 200m breast was also a highlight of night 1, with 2 men getting into the 2:07 territory.

Getting to the wall first was former world record holder Anton Chupkov. Although at one time Chupkov hinted at retirement, the 25-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, clocking a winning 2breast time of 2:07.19.

Chupkov’s outing was barely enough to keep countryman Kirill Prigoda at bay, with Prigoda touching just .26 behind in 2:07.25. Prigoda actually led the duo with a super quick 1:01.39 opener but Chupkov caught him on the back half to get the job done.

Chupkov and Prigoda would have placed 2nd and 3rd in Budapest with these results, with both sitting only behind current world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook’s gold medal-garnering 2:07.07.

These Russian aces now also sit only behind ZSC’s world record of 2:05.95 in the season’s rankings.

Nearly breaking into the top 10 performers in the world this season in the women’s 100m free was Maria Kameneva. The sprint ace posted a winning time of 53.48 here at these Solidarity Games, comprised of a 25.87 opener and a back half of 27.61.

Entering this competition Kameneva’s season-best at the 53.70 she produced in March. In fact, her time here checked in just .03 outside of her lifetime quickest of 53.45, a time she logged in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m free at the 2019 World Championships.

