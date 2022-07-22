Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anton Chupkov Posts 2:07.19 200 Breast At Russian Solidarity Games

Comments: 1

2022 RUSSIAN SOLIDARITY GAMES

The 2022 Russian Solidarity Games kicked off yesterday with the international meet taking place in Kazan through Monday, July 25th.

Right off the bat, we saw an impressive performance by multi-Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov. Taking on the men’s 100m back, Kolesnikov fired off a time of 52.58 to score the only time under the 53-second mark.

Opening in 25.10 and closing in 27.48, Kolesnikov beat out teammates Pavel Samusenko and Nikolay Zuev who touched in times of 53.57 and 53.60 for silver and bronze, respectively.

As Russia was banned from competing at this year’s World Championships due to the conflict in Ukraine, had Kolesnikov produced this time there in Budapest the 22-year-old would have placed 6th in the final.

He now sits 7th in the overall season world rankings in this event.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Back

ThomasITA
Ceccon
06/20
51.60 WR
2Ryan
Murphy		USA51.9706/20
3Hunter
Armstrong		USA51.9806/20
4Apostolos
Christou		GRE52.0906/19
5Yohann
Ndoye-Brouard		FRA52.5006/20
6Shaine
Casas		USA52.5107/08
7 Ksawery
Masiuk		POL52.5806/19
7Kliment
Kolesnikov		RUS52.5807/21
9Justin
Ress		USA52.7304/29
10Ryosuke
Irie		JPN52.8306/20
View Top 27»

The men’s 200m breast was also a highlight of night 1, with 2 men getting into the 2:07 territory.

Getting to the wall first was former world record holder Anton ChupkovAlthough at one time Chupkov hinted at retirement, the 25-year-old showed no signs of slowing down, clocking a winning 2breast time of 2:07.19.

Chupkov’s outing was barely enough to keep countryman Kirill Prigoda at bay, with Prigoda touching just .26 behind in 2:07.25. Prigoda actually led the duo with a super quick 1:01.39 opener but Chupkov caught him on the back half to get the job done.

Chupkov and Prigoda would have placed 2nd and 3rd in Budapest with these results, with both sitting only behind current world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook’s gold medal-garnering 2:07.07.

These Russian aces now also sit only behind ZSC’s world record of 2:05.95 in the season’s rankings.

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Breast

ZacAUS
Stubblety-Cook
05/19
2:05.95 (WR)
2Anton
Chupkov		Rus2:07.1907/21
3Kirill
Prigoda		RUS2:07.2507/21
4Yu
Hanaguruma		JPN2:07.9903/05
5Ryuya
Mura		JPN2:08.1103/05
View Top 27»

Nearly breaking into the top 10 performers in the world this season in the women’s 100m free was Maria Kameneva. The sprint ace posted a winning time of 53.48 here at these Solidarity Games, comprised of a 25.87 opener and a back half of 27.61.

Entering this competition Kameneva’s season-best at the 53.70 she produced in March. In fact, her time here checked in just .03 outside of her lifetime quickest of 53.45, a time she logged in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m free at the 2019 World Championships.

Additional Winners

  • 2019 World Championships silver medalist Oleg Kostin hit a near season-best in the men’s 50m fly. The 30-year-old captured the only sub-23 second time of the field in 22.78, only .05 away from the 22.72 he logged in April of this year.
  • Svetlana Chimrova took the women’s 200m fly on day 1, stopping the clock in a mark of 2:09.11. She had already produced a time of 2:08.80 this past April to remain among the top 25 performers in the world this season.
  • The women’s 50m breast saw 3 women get into the 30-second range, led by 17-year-old Elena Bogomolova. The teen hit 30.75 to defeat runners-up Nika Godun and Alina Zmushka who put up times of 30.94 and 30.96, respectively.
  • The men’s 400m free saw Aleksandr Egorov battle with Daniil Shatalov, with the pair ultimately separated by only .13. Egorov got it done for gold in 3:47.04 while Shatalov settled for silver in 3:47.17.
  • Visiting Belarusian swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai topped the women’s 200m back field, snagging the gold in 2:09.38. That put her ahead of the field by 2 seconds.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Toby
18 seconds ago

0.06 you mean???

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!