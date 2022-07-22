Olympic and World Champs Medalists Highlight US Summer Nationals Psych Sheets

2022 US Summer Nationals

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

USA Swimming has released psych sheets for next week’s Summer Nationals, and a dozen members of the US Worlds team are set to wrap up a long few months of racing with appearances in Irvine.

Since Worlds is already in the rearview mirror, and no selection criteria has yet been announced for the US team for the 2023 World Championships, this event will serve as more of a “fun” end of the season meet for some swimmers, and an additional chance to throw down some fast times for others.

Olympic and Worlds gold medalist Katie Ledecky is set to compete in Irvine, and while she’s entered in some of her usual events, like the 200 free, she’s already entered in the 100 free and the 400 IM, events she doesn’t race quite as much.

Her Gator training partners Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith are also World Champs teammates who are entered in some different events for them. Finke is entered in his bread-and-butter 800 free and 1500 free, but also in the 400 free, which he didn’t swim at Trials, and the 400 IM, which he swam but finished 3rd. Kieran Smith is stretching his range a bit more with entries in the 800 free and both IMs, along with his normal 100/200/400 free.

Shaine Casas, who only swam the 200 back at Worlds (and earned a medal), is entered in the 100 free, 100 fly, and the 200 IM. Casas threw down some fast times recently at a sectional meet, but didn’t swim the 200 IM there, and fans could be in store for a big swim from him in that event.

Claire Curzan had a pretty full schedule at Worlds, but she’s entered in mix of events which she swam at Worlds (100 back/fly) and events she didn’t (200 back/50 free).

Full List of US World Champs Swimmers Entered

Mallory Comerford – 100 free

Claire Curzan – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back, 50 free

– 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back, 50 free Natalie Hinds – 100 free, 200 free

Katie Ledecky – 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 400 IM

– 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 400 IM Leah Smith – 200 back, 200 IM, 400 IM

Rhyan White – 200 back, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 IM

Michael Andrew – 100 breast, 50 free

Shaine Casas – 100 free, 100 fly, 200 IM

– 100 free, 100 fly, 200 IM Bobby Finke – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 400 IM,

– 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 400 IM, Trenton Julian – 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 breast, 200 IM

Justin Ress – 50 free, 100 free, 100 back

Kieran Smith – 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 200 IM, 400 IM

In additional to the US World Champs swimmers, we’ll also get to see top college groups from Texas, Cal, UVA, and Georgia, among other, a strong international contingent from Australia and a few other countries, and some top US teenage stars like Thomas Heilman, Erin Gemmell, Teagan O’Dell, and Ilya Kharun.