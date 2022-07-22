NCAA On Verge of Eliminating ‘One-Time’ Part of Transfer Rule

The NCAA is on the verge of eliminating the “one-time” part of its transfer rule, one of several recommendations endorsed by the Division I Council on Wednesday.

The current rule requires athletes to sit out one year after a second entry into the transfer portal. After the NCAA granted one-time immediate eligibility to all transfers last year, more than 2,000 athletes switched schools. Now immediate eligibility is set to apply to all transfers — no matter how many times they jump from school to school — as long as they meet academic standards.

While the proposed changes largely give more freedom to college athletes in the transfer process, they also established clear “entry windows” during which written notification of transfer must be provided. For spring and winter sports such as swimming, the window will run for 60 calendar days right after NCAA championship selections. Participants in fall sports will have 45 days following championship selections as well as the first 15 days of May.

The concept includes an added financial burden for schools accepting transfers. They will have to provide financial aid to transfers through their five-year period of eligibility or until undergraduate graduation, unless the player transfers again or gets drafted.

The NCAA noted that Division I Council members “expressed some concern about some details related to implementation of the transfer changes; although, most of the Council agreed the concepts will improve the transfer environment.”

The reforms were developed by the Transformation Committee, and they will be voted on next month by the Division I Board of Directors.

In addition to tweaking transfer rules, the NCAA is also considering changes that would allow for more investment in athletes and make the infractions process more efficient. Schools would no longer need waivers to provide any support for athletes’ personal health, safety, and well being, or to pay for items that support their academic pursuits. They would also be able to purchase various types of insurance and fund participation in elite-level training, tryouts, and competition. If approved in August, the infractions process will be streamlined by reserving hearings before the Committee on Infractions for only the most significant cases while also expanding the use of a public dashboard for all infractions.