World Aquatics Releases Loaded Entry List For Opening Leg of World Cup In Berlin

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- October 6-8, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Full Entry List
World Aquatics has released the full list of athletes set to compete at the opening leg of the 2023 World Cup in Berlin, with a stacked field joining the previous ‘Elite 11’ names announced earlier this month.
The newly announced swimmers include reigning world champions Qin Haiyang, Ruta Meilutyte and Zhang Yufei, along with individual 2023 World Championship medalists Siobhan Haughey, Torri Huske, Katie Grimes, Erika Fairweather, Tes Schouten, Marrit Steenbergen, Nicolo Martinenghi, Arno Kamminga and Lukas Märtens.
Previously Announced Swimmers:
- Sarah Sjostrom
- Kaylee McKeown
- Beata Nelson (defending women’s series champion)
- Kylie Masse
- Lani Pallister
- Adam Peaty
- Kristof Milak
- Thomas Ceccon
- Nic Fink
- Dylan Carter (defending men’s series champion)
- Chad Le Clos
Other notable names joining the opening stop in Berlin on the women’s side include Australian Olympic gold medalists Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell, American teenage phenom Claire Weinstein, Swedish speedster Louise Hansson, Israeli medley specialist Anastasia Gorbenko and burgeoning butterfly talent Lana Pudar.
We’ll also see Kayla Sanchez representing the Philippines after she changed her sporting citizenship last year, while her former Canadian teammates Ingrid Wilm and Sydney Pickrem will also be competing.
The men’s field will feature two-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion Florian Wellbrock, Americans Kieran Smith, Michael Andrew, Charlie Clark, Sean Grieshop and Trenton Julian, and several Australians including Mitch Larkin, Brendon Smith, Cody Simpson, Isaac Cooper, Zac Incerti and Joshua Edwards-Smith.
We’ll also see Polish backstroker Ksawery Masiuk, South African Matt Sates, Dutchman Caspar Corbeau and Canadian Ruslan Gaziev.
2023 Swimming World Cup Series
- October 6-8: Berlin, Germany
- October 13-15: Athens, Greece
- October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary
As has been the tradition for the pre-Olympic season, this year’s edition of the series will be racing in long course meters.
The entry list sets up some intriguing battles in Berlin, perhaps most notably Qin taking on Adam Peaty, Nic Fink and Martinenghi in the men’s breaststroke events, though it’s more than likely they’re all in very different places in terms of their training—with it being particularly notable that Qin is currently on good form at the Asian Games.
A psych sheet with event entries for every swimmer has yet to be released but should be expected in the coming days.
Predictions: (winners only – women)
50 FR: Sjostrom
100 FR: Haughey
200 FR: Haughey
400 FR: Fairweather
800 FR: Pallister
50 FL: Sjostrom
100 FL: Zhang
200 FL: Zhang
50 BK: McKeown
100 BK: McKeown
200 BK: McKeown
50 BR: Meilutyte
100 BR: Meilutyte
200 BR: Schouten
200 IM: McKeown
400 IM: Grimes
Adam Peaty vs Qin 🤩
Depending on peaty’s form
Increíble breast: with the best, qin, Adam, nicolo, kamminga and fink
I doubt Peaty would be tapering for a WC meet in October so should be a pretty routine Qin victory given his form at the moment a couple of weeks out. Nevertheless, the mens 100 breast field is stacked – top 5 from World’s, plus Peaty returning!
Where Kate douglass??
I hope seeing in athens or buda