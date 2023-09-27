Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Aquatics Releases Loaded Entry List For Opening Leg of World Cup In Berlin

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

World Aquatics has released the full list of athletes set to compete at the opening leg of the 2023 World Cup in Berlin, with a stacked field joining the previous ‘Elite 11’ names announced earlier this month.

The newly announced swimmers include reigning world champions Qin Haiyang, Ruta Meilutyte and Zhang Yufei, along with individual 2023 World Championship medalists Siobhan HaugheyTorri HuskeKatie GrimesErika FairweatherTes SchoutenMarrit Steenbergen, Nicolo Martinenghi, Arno Kamminga and Lukas Märtens.

Previously Announced Swimmers:

Other notable names joining the opening stop in Berlin on the women’s side include Australian Olympic gold medalists Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell, American teenage phenom Claire Weinstein, Swedish speedster Louise Hansson, Israeli medley specialist Anastasia Gorbenko and burgeoning butterfly talent Lana Pudar.

We’ll also see Kayla Sanchez representing the Philippines after she changed her sporting citizenship last year, while her former Canadian teammates Ingrid Wilm and Sydney Pickrem will also be competing.

The men’s field will feature two-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion Florian Wellbrock, Americans Kieran SmithMichael AndrewCharlie Clark, Sean Grieshop and Trenton Julian, and several Australians including Mitch LarkinBrendon SmithCody Simpson, Isaac Cooper, Zac Incerti and Joshua Edwards-Smith.

We’ll also see Polish backstroker Ksawery Masiuk, South African Matt Sates, Dutchman Caspar Corbeau and Canadian Ruslan Gaziev.

2023 Swimming World Cup Series

  • October 6-8: Berlin, Germany
  • October 13-15: Athens, Greece
  • October 20-22: Budapest, Hungary

As has been the tradition for the pre-Olympic season, this year’s edition of the series will be racing in long course meters.

The entry list sets up some intriguing battles in Berlin, perhaps most notably Qin taking on Adam PeatyNic Fink and Martinenghi in the men’s breaststroke events, though it’s more than likely they’re all in very different places in terms of their training—with it being particularly notable that Qin is currently on good form at the Asian Games.

A psych sheet with event entries for every swimmer has yet to be released but should be expected in the coming days.

