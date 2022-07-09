Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Keira Kask (2023) Verbally Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keira Kask from Carmel, Indiana, has announced her intention to remain in-state to swim for Purdue University in the class of 2023.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Purdue University! I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for all their support! #boilerup 🚂🖤💛”

Kask is a rising senior at Carmel High School; she does her year-round swimming with Carmel Swim Club and is a Winter US Open qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. In February, she contributed to Carmel’s state title at the Indiana Girls High School Swimming and Diving State Championships by scoring in the 100 back (9th, with a PB of 55.88) and 200 IM (8th, 2:05.83). She also swam a leg on the 400 free relay (51.86) in prelims.

Kask has gotten off to an early start on the 2022 long course season, turning in lifetime-best times so far in the LCM 50 free (27.74), 200 free (2:08.44), and 100 back (1:03.94) at Indianapolis Sectionals, and in the 400 free and 100 breast at Carmel’s Spring Fling.

Best SCY Times:

200 back – 2:00.86

100 back – 55.88

50 back – 26.95

200 IM – 2:03.20

400 IM – 4:26.42

100 free – 51.58

200 free – 1:52.46

100 fly – 57.88

Kask will join the Boilermakers in the class of 2027 with Abbie Kehmeier, Caitlin Hurley, Gretchen Schneider, Hannah Williams, Kaylee Wu, Leyla Sleime, and Meg Howell. It took 54.55/1:58.87 to score in the backstroke events at 2022 B1G Women’s Championships, where Purdue finished seventh out of 12 teams.

