Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Back Half Splits Helped Fuel Multiple Wins On Day 4 Of European Juniors

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th
  • Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
  • LCM (50m)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
    • Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET
  • Meet Central
  • Entries
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream

The 2022 European Championships are now over halfway through and we’ve seen more junior swimmers climb atop the podium in Bucharest, Romania.

However, not every race was cut and dry as multiple contests saw the ultimate winner come from behind, positioned in at least 2nd place heading into the back half or final lap of the event.

For instance, in the men’s 200m breaststroke, Frenchman Lucien Vergnes battled it out with Austria’s Luka Mladenovic with the former behind by over half a second at the 100m mark.

Mladenovic looked in control with a 1:03.52 opener to Vergnes’ 1:04.12; however, Vergnes ran the Austrian down on the back half earning a split of 1:08.90 to Mladenovic’s 1:09.69.

The same held true in the women’s 200m back, with Hungary’s Dora Molnar getting into a front half hole against Poland’s Laura Bernat. Bernat led the way with a 1:03.51 for her first half, while Molnar was trailing by over half a second in 1:04.14.

Molnar overtook Bernat to take gold in 2:10.31 while Bernat settled for silver in 2:11.07.

Below is a grid depicting the come-from-behind splitting which characterized three of tonight’s races in Bucharest.

Swimmer Event First Half Split Second Half Split Final Time/Place
Dora Molnar (HUN) 200 Back 1:04.14 1:06.17 2:10.31/Gold
Laura Bernat (POL) 200 Back 1:03.51 1:07.56 2:11.07/Silver
Lucient Vergnes (FRA) 200 Breast 1:04.12 1:08.90 2:13.02/Gold
Luke Mladenovic (AUT) 200 Breast 1:03.52 1:09.69 2:13.21/Silver
Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 200 Back 57.35 59.27 1:56.62/Gold
Oleksandr Zheltyakov (UKR) 200 Back 56.84 59.78 1:57.65/Silver

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!