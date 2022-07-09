Back Half Splits Helped Fuel Multiple Wins On Day 4 Of European Juniors

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

The 2022 European Championships are now over halfway through and we’ve seen more junior swimmers climb atop the podium in Bucharest, Romania.

However, not every race was cut and dry as multiple contests saw the ultimate winner come from behind, positioned in at least 2nd place heading into the back half or final lap of the event.

For instance, in the men’s 200m breaststroke, Frenchman Lucien Vergnes battled it out with Austria’s Luka Mladenovic with the former behind by over half a second at the 100m mark.

Mladenovic looked in control with a 1:03.52 opener to Vergnes’ 1:04.12; however, Vergnes ran the Austrian down on the back half earning a split of 1:08.90 to Mladenovic’s 1:09.69.

The same held true in the women’s 200m back, with Hungary’s Dora Molnar getting into a front half hole against Poland’s Laura Bernat. Bernat led the way with a 1:03.51 for her first half, while Molnar was trailing by over half a second in 1:04.14.

Molnar overtook Bernat to take gold in 2:10.31 while Bernat settled for silver in 2:11.07.

Below is a grid depicting the come-from-behind splitting which characterized three of tonight’s races in Bucharest.