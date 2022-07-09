Poland Back On Top Of Medal Table Through Day 4 Of Euro Jrs

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

Poland was atop the overall swimming medal standings earlier at these European Junior Championships and the nation scooted back up to that spot once again after day 4.

While Romania enjoyed wearing the crown last night, Poland now leads both Hungary and the aforementioned as the top 3 countries in terms of hardware count.

Poland now has 11 total medals, including 4 gold, while current runners-up Hungary holds 8 medals with 4 golds as well. Romania has already surpassed its total medal count from last year’s edition with 2 days of competition yet to go. France and Turkey are also in the mix, while the medal counts drop off from that point.

The 2021 European Junior Championships saw 22 nations get in on the medal standings action, while this year’s edition already has 23 on the board with Saturday and Sunday racing still yet to come. Azerbaijan has snagged one medal here where the nation didn’t make the cut one year ago.