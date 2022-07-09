Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Swims 3:45.29 400 Free in Time Trial; #10 US Performer All-Time

Comments: 15

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

  • July 7-10, 2022
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
  • LCM
  • Live Results
  • Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”

After becoming the #3 American 200 butterflier of all-time last night, Carson Foster once again climbed the US all-time rankings. This time, Foster swam a 3:45.29 400 freestyle which makes him the #10 American of all-time.

Prior to today, Foster’s best time was a 3:48.35 which he swam at the 2021 Austin Sectionals meet. That time sat him just outside of the top 25 US performers of all-time.

US Top 10 All-Time Performers

  1. Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78
  2. Peter Vanderkaay, 3::43.11
  3. Conor Dwyer, 3:43.42
  4. Connor Jaeger, 3:43.79
  5. Erik Vendt, 3:43.92
  6. Kieran Smith, 3:43.94
  7. Klete Keller, 3:44.11
  8. Zane Grothe, 3:44.43
  9. Townley Haas, 3:45.04
  10. Carson Foster, 3:45.29

Foster’s time of 3:45.29 tonight would have qualified him for the event at 2022 Worlds. Kieran Smith won the event at US International Team Trials in a 3:46.61. Foster did not compete in the event at International Team Trials in April, opting to focus on the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 IM instead. Notably, he qualified for the US Worlds team in all three of those events.

Foster’s time tonight also is the fastest by the US this year as Smith swam a 3:45.70 and Trey Freeman swam a 3:46.12 at Worlds. Foster’s time would have finished sixth at 2022 Worlds, less than two seconds off of the podium.

This is now the second summer in a row where one of the fastest US men’s 400 freestyles has come out of a time trial. Last summer, Jake Mitchell swam a 3:45.86 during a Wave II Trials time trial to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Like this year’s International Team Trials, Foster did not compete in the event at Wave II Trials last summer.

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimfast
2 minutes ago

Extremely talented. This kinda just catapulted him an extra few spots up the rankings as greatest American male all around swimmers, ever.

Last edited 22 seconds ago by swimfast
0
0
Reply
Teddy
3 minutes ago

Well… he’s becoming the real deal. These are impressive swims.

1
0
Reply
Mike
7 minutes ago

Amazing talent from this young man. He is peaking at the right time come 2024

0
0
Reply
HJones
15 minutes ago

It’s absurd to me that the 400 FR and 400 IM are on the same day at the Olympics. So much obvious crossover between those events, as almost any elite 400 IM swimmer could swim at least a decent 400 FR.

7
0
Reply
Drewbrewsbeer
Reply to  HJones
7 minutes ago

2008…if

2
0
Reply
swimr
42 minutes ago

think he could go 1:54-ish in 200 bk

1
0
Reply
Swimmer
42 minutes ago

The rich get richer

0
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
47 minutes ago

Guess all that distance training has paid off.

Is it crazy to say that Eddie, at 82 years old, is currently coaching potentially two of his best swimmers? (Carson and Shaine)

10
-4
Reply
Facts
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
43 minutes ago

Peirsol is prob the best swimmer Eddie coached and Schooling did win a gold medal but Carson and Shaine have crazy potential

18
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Facts
24 minutes ago

It’s definitely gotta be Peirsol at the top.

4
0
Reply
Armstrong 100 back gold in Fukuoka
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
34 minutes ago

Peirsol, Hansen, Crocker
Schooling is arguably better so far as he has Olympic gold.

9
-1
Reply
R&R
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
33 minutes ago

Anyone heard of Ian Crocker?

6
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  R&R
30 minutes ago

If you read my comment again, I said “potentially two of his best swimmers”, not “his two best swimmers”.

3
-2
Reply
turboturtle
53 minutes ago

Amazing swim! I didn’t realize Erik Vendt went a 3:43.92. What a great swimmer

10
0
Reply
R&R
Reply to  turboturtle
46 minutes ago

Pretty sure he was wearing two rubber suits when he did that. Whatever the case, he remains one of my all time favorite swimmers. 🙂

13
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!