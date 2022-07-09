Carson Foster Swims 3:45.29 400 Free in Time Trial; #10 US Performer All-Time

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 7-10, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM

After becoming the #3 American 200 butterflier of all-time last night, Carson Foster once again climbed the US all-time rankings. This time, Foster swam a 3:45.29 400 freestyle which makes him the #10 American of all-time.

Prior to today, Foster’s best time was a 3:48.35 which he swam at the 2021 Austin Sectionals meet. That time sat him just outside of the top 25 US performers of all-time.

US Top 10 All-Time Performers

Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78 Peter Vanderkaay, 3::43.11 Conor Dwyer, 3:43.42 Connor Jaeger, 3:43.79 Erik Vendt, 3:43.92 Kieran Smith, 3:43.94 Klete Keller, 3:44.11 Zane Grothe, 3:44.43 Townley Haas, 3:45.04 Carson Foster, 3:45.29

Foster’s time of 3:45.29 tonight would have qualified him for the event at 2022 Worlds. Kieran Smith won the event at US International Team Trials in a 3:46.61. Foster did not compete in the event at International Team Trials in April, opting to focus on the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 IM instead. Notably, he qualified for the US Worlds team in all three of those events.

Foster’s time tonight also is the fastest by the US this year as Smith swam a 3:45.70 and Trey Freeman swam a 3:46.12 at Worlds. Foster’s time would have finished sixth at 2022 Worlds, less than two seconds off of the podium.

This is now the second summer in a row where one of the fastest US men’s 400 freestyles has come out of a time trial. Last summer, Jake Mitchell swam a 3:45.86 during a Wave II Trials time trial to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Like this year’s International Team Trials, Foster did not compete in the event at Wave II Trials last summer.