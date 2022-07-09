Carson Foster Swims 3:45.29 400 Free in Time Trial; #10 US Performer All-Time

2022 AUSTIN SOUTHERN SECTIONALS
- July 7-10, 2022
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- LCM
- Live Results
- Also on Meet Mobile as “2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals”
After becoming the #3 American 200 butterflier of all-time last night, Carson Foster once again climbed the US all-time rankings. This time, Foster swam a 3:45.29 400 freestyle which makes him the #10 American of all-time.
Prior to today, Foster’s best time was a 3:48.35 which he swam at the 2021 Austin Sectionals meet. That time sat him just outside of the top 25 US performers of all-time.
US Top 10 All-Time Performers
- Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78
- Peter Vanderkaay, 3::43.11
- Conor Dwyer, 3:43.42
- Connor Jaeger, 3:43.79
- Erik Vendt, 3:43.92
- Kieran Smith, 3:43.94
- Klete Keller, 3:44.11
- Zane Grothe, 3:44.43
- Townley Haas, 3:45.04
- Carson Foster, 3:45.29
Foster’s time of 3:45.29 tonight would have qualified him for the event at 2022 Worlds. Kieran Smith won the event at US International Team Trials in a 3:46.61. Foster did not compete in the event at International Team Trials in April, opting to focus on the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, and 400 IM instead. Notably, he qualified for the US Worlds team in all three of those events.
Foster’s time tonight also is the fastest by the US this year as Smith swam a 3:45.70 and Trey Freeman swam a 3:46.12 at Worlds. Foster’s time would have finished sixth at 2022 Worlds, less than two seconds off of the podium.
This is now the second summer in a row where one of the fastest US men’s 400 freestyles has come out of a time trial. Last summer, Jake Mitchell swam a 3:45.86 during a Wave II Trials time trial to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Like this year’s International Team Trials, Foster did not compete in the event at Wave II Trials last summer.
Extremely talented. This kinda just catapulted him an extra few spots up the rankings as greatest American male all around swimmers, ever.
Well… he’s becoming the real deal. These are impressive swims.
Amazing talent from this young man. He is peaking at the right time come 2024
It’s absurd to me that the 400 FR and 400 IM are on the same day at the Olympics. So much obvious crossover between those events, as almost any elite 400 IM swimmer could swim at least a decent 400 FR.
2008…if
think he could go 1:54-ish in 200 bk
The rich get richer
Guess all that distance training has paid off.
Is it crazy to say that Eddie, at 82 years old, is currently coaching potentially two of his best swimmers? (Carson and Shaine)
Peirsol is prob the best swimmer Eddie coached and Schooling did win a gold medal but Carson and Shaine have crazy potential
It’s definitely gotta be Peirsol at the top.
Peirsol, Hansen, Crocker
Schooling is arguably better so far as he has Olympic gold.
Anyone heard of Ian Crocker?
If you read my comment again, I said “potentially two of his best swimmers”, not “his two best swimmers”.
Amazing swim! I didn’t realize Erik Vendt went a 3:43.92. What a great swimmer
Pretty sure he was wearing two rubber suits when he did that. Whatever the case, he remains one of my all time favorite swimmers. 🙂