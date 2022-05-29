MHSAA D2 Champ Hannah Williams Commits to Purdue for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Williams, a native of Portage, Michigan, will travel just south of her home state for college, joining the Purdue University class of 2027. Williams is currently a junior at Northern High School in Portage and does her club swimming for the Greater Kalamazoo Crocs.

Williams’ lifetime bests include:

50 free: 24.60

100 free: 51.69

200 free: 1:49.42

500 free: 5:03.09

100 breast: 1:03.68

200 breast: 2:22.19

Swimming for her high school, Williams has won back to back MHSAA Division 2 titles in the 200 free and 100 breast. In January of 2021, she won the 200 free in 1:49.42 and the 100 breast in 1:03.68, her current best times in both events. Eleven months later she repeated as state champ in those same events and was just off of her lifetime bests, but won four individual state titles in the 2021 calendar year, a quirk of the COVID-19 rescheduling. On the club side, Williams is a futures qualifier in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Williams projects to make an immediate impact for the Boilermakers when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. Her 200 free would have been 2nd on the roster this past season and Purdue’s top 200 freestyler, junior Kendra Bowen, will graduate before Williams’ arrival. Williams’ lifetime best also would have put her on Purdue’s 800 free relay at Big 10s this past season.

To score individually, however, Williams will have some improvements to make. In her best event, the 200 free, it took a 1:48.37 to qualify for the C final at the 2022 Big 10s.

Williams joins Gretchen Schneider, Meg Howell, Leyla Sleime, Caitlin Hurley, Kaylee Wu, Abbie Kehmeier, Keira Kask and Maddie Phillips as public commits in Purdue’s class of 2027.

