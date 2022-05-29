Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #670

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm-up
    2x
        2 x 100 Free @ 1:25
        2 x 150 IM @ 3:00 K/Sw by 25
    2x
        2 x 100 Fr @ 1:25 [50 Smooth, 50 Build]
        6 x 25 @ :30 Odds Free (1 Breath) – Even B.O. Choice

Pre-Main
    2x
        2 x 100 Br @ 2:00 – 25 K/251P2K, 25K, 25 Build a Stroke
        4 x 75 Br @ 1:25 – 25 Max DPS, 25 Build, 25 Fast
        
5 Minutes

Main
    1000 Fr @ 12:30 [1:15]
    5 x 100 Fr @ 1:20 – P1650
    1:00 Rest
    700 Fr @ 8:45
    5 x 100 Fr @ 1:20 – P1650
    1:00 Rest
    400 Fr @ 5:00
    5 x 100 Fr @ 1:20 – P1650
    

WD
    3 x 100 @ 1:30

Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club

0
