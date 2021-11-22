Gretchen Schneider Commits to Purdue (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Gretchen Schneider of Dublin, Ohio has verbally committed to join Purdue University’s class of 2027. Schneider attends Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin and does her club swimming for the Dublin Sea Dragons. Schneider has long family ties to Purdue and will continue a family legacy of Boilermakers, becoming a fourth-generation Purdue student.

Schneider is primarily a freestyler and backstroker and she is a futures qualifier in the 200 free in yards and 100 back in long course. At the 2020 Ohio High School State Championships Schneider finished 8th in the 500 free, while she finished 11th in the 200 free at the 2021 High School Championships.

Schneider’s top SCY times include:

50 free: 24.88

100 free: 53.51

200 free: 1:52.36

500 free: 4:58.91

100 back: 57.35

200 back: 2:06.64

While Schneider will still have significant improvement to make before reaching scoring range at the Big 10 Championships, she still has almost two full years of high school before arriving on campus in West Lafayette. To score at last year’s B1G Championships, it took 4:50.74 in the500 free, 1:49.32 in the 200 free, 54.93 in the 100 back and 1:58.60 in the 200 back.

Schneider’s arrival will help bolster a bit of a weak spot for the Boilermakers. Current junior Kate Beavon was Purdue’s only scorer in the 500 at last year’s B1G Championships, while current sophomore Bella Hinshaw was their only scorer in the 200 free. Beavon will have graduated by the time Schneider arrives on campus, though she will overlap with Hinshaw for one season. Despite the mid-distance free weakness last year, Purdue does have a recent history of success in the events, including US National teamer and 2018 grad Kaersten Meitz who continues to train at Purdue in her professional career.

Schneider is the first public commitment to Purdue’s women’s class of 2027.

