Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

11-Year-Old Mikayla Tan Hits Winter Juniors Cut With 2:18.0 200 Breast

2021 Gobbler Classic

  • November 19-21, 2021
  • Folsom Aquatic Center, Folsom, CA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Gobbler Classic”

DART Swimming’s Mikayla Tan established a Winter Junior National cut in the women’s 200 breaststroke at just 11 years of age over the weekend while competing at the 2021 Gobbler Classic in Folsom, Calif.

Tan swam to a time of 2:18.01 in the event, putting her nearly three-tenths under the junior national standard of 2:18.29 and rocketing up the all-time girls’ 11-12 age group rankings.

DART confirmed to SwimSwam that Tan was not wearing a tech suit. USA Swimming rules dictate that 12 & under swimmers can only wear tech suits at USA Swimming’s Championship series of meets (Junior Nationals, US Open, National Championships or U.S. Olympic Trials).

Tan now ranks 11th all-time in the event, overtaking notable names such as Caitlin Leverenz (2:18.04) and Kate Douglass (2:18.93). Tan came into the meet with a best time of 2:19.24—established earlier this month—which ranked her 17th all-time in age group history.

All-Time Rankings, Girls’ 11-12 200 Breaststroke (SCY)

According to USA Swimming

  1. Alex Walsh (CPAC), 2:15.64 – 2014
  2. Lillie Krstolic (PA), 2:16.02 – 2020
  3. Annie Zhu (LGAC), 2:16.16 – 2007
  4. Bridget McGann (DLTA), 2:16.73 – 2019
  5. Alisa Finn (NTA), 2:17.18 – 2004
  6. Kayla Duran (IL), 2:17.38 – 2019
  7. Meghan Lynch (GYWD), 2:17.48 – 2016
  8. Chase Davison (FAC), 2:17.52 – 2017
  9. Alexis Mesina (PLS), 2:17.63 – 2019
  10. Ally Silvestri (OZ), 2:17.77 – 2015
  11. Mikayla Tan (DART), 2:18.01 – 2021
  12. Caitlin Leverenz (GOLD), 2:18.04 – 2004
  13. Sophia Umstead (MLA), 2:18.33 – 2019
  14. Julianna Tang (CAT), 2:18.44 – 2020
  15. Kristine Polley (RAYS), 2:18.69 – 2003
  16. Kate Douglass (WEST), 2:18.93 – 2014
  17. Liz Boyer (FINS), 2:19.20 – 2013
  18. Giovanna Cappabianca (CFYN), 2:19.38 – 2014
  19. Zoey Zeller (SCSC), 2:19.86 – 2018
  20. Kelsey Morgan (CAPS), 2:20.00 – 2012

Tan entered the 2021-22 SCY season with a personal best time of 2:23.32, set in June, and has now been faster six times, including racing the event three times two weeks ago at the Joyce Lanphere Invitational in Palo Alto.

At that meet, Tan clocked 2:21.21 in the heats (just off her PB of 2:20.77 set in October), went 2:19.24 in the final, and also registered a 2:20.69 in a time trial.

Tan raced in six other events at the Gobbler Classic, establishing personal best times in all of them. This included a time of 1:05.09 in the 100 breast that moves her into a tie for 46th all-time in the 11-12 age group.

Tan’s Swims At Gobbler Classic (All Bests)

  • 50 free – 24.96
  • 100 free – 54.21
  • 500 free – 5:11.12
  • 50 back – 29.32
  • 50 breast – 30.22
  • 100 breast – 1:05.09
  • 200 breast – 2:18.01

The only other swimmer to hit a junior cut came from Sierra Marlins’ Ryan Williams in the men’s 100 breast, as the 17-year-old clocked 56.53 to get well under his previous best of 57.97 and inch under the 56.59 cut.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!