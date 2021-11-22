11-Year-Old Mikayla Tan Hits Winter Juniors Cut With 2:18.0 200 Breast

2021 Gobbler Classic

November 19-21, 2021

Folsom Aquatic Center, Folsom, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Gobbler Classic”

DART Swimming’s Mikayla Tan established a Winter Junior National cut in the women’s 200 breaststroke at just 11 years of age over the weekend while competing at the 2021 Gobbler Classic in Folsom, Calif.

Tan swam to a time of 2:18.01 in the event, putting her nearly three-tenths under the junior national standard of 2:18.29 and rocketing up the all-time girls’ 11-12 age group rankings.

DART confirmed to SwimSwam that Tan was not wearing a tech suit. USA Swimming rules dictate that 12 & under swimmers can only wear tech suits at USA Swimming’s Championship series of meets (Junior Nationals, US Open, National Championships or U.S. Olympic Trials).

Tan now ranks 11th all-time in the event, overtaking notable names such as Caitlin Leverenz (2:18.04) and Kate Douglass (2:18.93). Tan came into the meet with a best time of 2:19.24—established earlier this month—which ranked her 17th all-time in age group history.

All-Time Rankings, Girls’ 11-12 200 Breaststroke (SCY)

According to USA Swimming

Alex Walsh (CPAC), 2:15.64 – 2014 Lillie Krstolic (PA), 2:16.02 – 2020 Annie Zhu (LGAC), 2:16.16 – 2007 Bridget McGann (DLTA), 2:16.73 – 2019 Alisa Finn (NTA), 2:17.18 – 2004 Kayla Duran (IL), 2:17.38 – 2019 Meghan Lynch (GYWD), 2:17.48 – 2016 Chase Davison (FAC), 2:17.52 – 2017 Alexis Mesina (PLS), 2:17.63 – 2019 Ally Silvestri (OZ), 2:17.77 – 2015 Mikayla Tan (DART), 2:18.01 – 2021 Caitlin Leverenz (GOLD), 2:18.04 – 2004 Sophia Umstead (MLA), 2:18.33 – 2019 Julianna Tang (CAT), 2:18.44 – 2020 Kristine Polley (RAYS), 2:18.69 – 2003 Kate Douglass (WEST), 2:18.93 – 2014 Liz Boyer (FINS), 2:19.20 – 2013 Giovanna Cappabianca (CFYN), 2:19.38 – 2014 Zoey Zeller (SCSC), 2:19.86 – 2018 Kelsey Morgan (CAPS), 2:20.00 – 2012

Tan entered the 2021-22 SCY season with a personal best time of 2:23.32, set in June, and has now been faster six times, including racing the event three times two weeks ago at the Joyce Lanphere Invitational in Palo Alto.

At that meet, Tan clocked 2:21.21 in the heats (just off her PB of 2:20.77 set in October), went 2:19.24 in the final, and also registered a 2:20.69 in a time trial.

Tan raced in six other events at the Gobbler Classic, establishing personal best times in all of them. This included a time of 1:05.09 in the 100 breast that moves her into a tie for 46th all-time in the 11-12 age group.

Tan’s Swims At Gobbler Classic (All Bests)

50 free – 24.96

100 free – 54.21

500 free – 5:11.12

50 back – 29.32

50 breast – 30.22

100 breast – 1:05.09

200 breast – 2:18.01

The only other swimmer to hit a junior cut came from Sierra Marlins’ Ryan Williams in the men’s 100 breast, as the 17-year-old clocked 56.53 to get well under his previous best of 57.97 and inch under the 56.59 cut.