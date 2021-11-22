KHSAA Finalist Brinly Hardy Commits to Swim at Purdue Beginning in 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brinly Hardy, who was a two-event finalist at the Kentucky High School State Championships last spring, has announced her college commitment, electing to study and swim at Purdue University. Hardy currently swims for Lakeside Swim Team and attends Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Kentucky.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Purdue University! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for making this possible. I couldn’t have done it without them! Counting down the days until next fall! Go Boilermakers!!!🚂🖤💛 #boilerup #hammerdown

Last spring, at the 2021 KHSAA State Championship meet, Hardy finished in the top-10 of both the 50 free and 100 fly. Her best finish came in the 50, where she claimed the bronze medal in 24.02. In the fly, she was a part of a dominant Sacred Heart performance, with her time of 56.56 earning her fourth while teammates Madeline Meridith and Chloe McDonald took first and second. A year earlier, at the 2020 edition of the meet, she finished 5th in the 50 and 6th in the fly.

Most of Hardy’s lifetime best times come from March of 2021 at the Sectionals meet in Cary. At that meet, she made it into the finals of the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as the 100 and 200 butterflies. Her highest finishes came in the butterfly events, where she snagged 11th in the 100 (55.09) and 16th in the 200 (2:03.41 in prelims). She also took 19th in the 50 free (23.68) and 31st in the 100 free (52.31).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.68

100 free – 52.22

200 free – 1:54.69

100 back – 56.67

200 back – 2:03.49

100 fly – 55.09

200 fly – 2:02.82

Hardy is a big addition to a Purdue program that is coming off of a 9th place finish at the 2021 Big-10 Swimming and Diving Championships. With her lifetime bests, she would have been among the top-4 members of the Boilermakers 2021 team in the 50 free, potentially earning herself a spot on the team’s 200 free relay. She also would have been near the team’s best in the fly, with her best 100 fly putting her just .5 back from team leader Lindsay Turner in the event.

When she arrives on campus next fall, Hardy will have one year of overlap with Claire Abbasse, who led the Boilermakers in the sprint freestyle events last season. Abbase missed finals in both the 50 and 100 at the Big-10 Championships, touching 38th in the 50 and 34th in the 100. It took a 23.16 in the 50 and 50.11 to earn a second swim at the meet.

Hardy will be joined by Ashley Lund, Kelsey Cooper, Abby Marcukaitis, Mya Bailey, Grace Lux, Reagan Mattice, and Kate Stanley as members of Purdue’s freshman class next fall.

