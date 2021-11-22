Swimming Canada Puts Olympic Gold Medal Winning Suits Up for Auction

Swimming Canada has launched an online fundraising auction to support swimmers in their preparations for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A portion of the net funds raised on “Games worn” items will be paid back to the athletes or a charity of their choice, Swimming Canada says, though they don’t give other specifics on how the auction money will be used.

Included among the auction items is the Team Canada red Speedo tech suits worn by Penny Oleksiak when she won her record-setting 7th Olympic medal, giving her more Olympic medals than any Canadian in history. The suit worn by Maggie MacNeil when she won the gold medal in the 100 fly is also up for bid. Both suits, which are autographed, have a minimum bid of $1,000, which in both cases has already been met.

But so far both of those suits have been outbid by the racing suit won by teen phenom Summer McIntosh in her Olympic debut in the 400 free preliminaries. While McIntosh didn’t win an Olympic medal, she did show her potential by breaking a Canadian Record in prelims, again in finals, and ultimately placing 4th overall in the event. If McIntosh lives up to the considerable expectations that have been placed upon her, that suit could become quite valuable.

The current bidding is at $1,400.

Also on the list are suits worn by Aurelie Rivard when she won gold and set a World Record in the S10 400m freestyle and the suit worn by Danielle Dorris when she won gold and set a World Record in the S7 50m butterfly at the Paralympic Games. The minimum bids of $1,000 for those suits has not yet been hit.

In addition to swimming memorabilia, the lot also contains sets of tickets to several NFL Games, sets of tickets to several NHL hockey games, NBA tickets, autographed jerseys from other sports (including stars of Canadian sport in baseball, hockey, soccer, and baseball).

As of posting, current high bids have already raised $8,219. Bidding closes on November 28th, 2021 at 6:00PM Eastern Standard Time.