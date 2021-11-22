WATCH: Shymanovich Sets 100 Breast WR & More ISL Race Videos From Matches 3 & 4

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS

November 11-28, 2021

Start Times: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Match 3 Results

Match 4 Results

It would be a gross understatement to say that last week’s matches in the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs were intriguing.

Match 3 featured a three-way battle that went down to the wire between the Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions and DC Trident for second place, with Energy Standard running away with the victory, while Match 4 saw the London Roar step up and dismantle the Cali Condors and LA Current.

The ISL has posted several race videos from the two matches on its YouTube channel, including the world record swim delivered by Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Watch Shymanovich’s world record below (you can read more on the swim here):

Catch Up On All The Action:

Below, find all of the race videos, interviews and highlight packs the ISL has posted from playoff matches 3 and 4.

The race videos from Match 3 include new ISL Records from Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 50 free and Siobhan Haughey in the women’s 200 free, while Match 4 includes Kyle Chalmers beating Caeleb Dressel head-to-head in the men’s 50 free.

MATCH 3 RACE VIDEOS

MATCH 3 HIGHLIGHTS & INTERVIEWS

MATCH 4 RACE VIDEOS

MATCH 4 HIGHLIGHTS & INTERVIEWS

MATCH 4 MVP: DUNCAN SCOTT