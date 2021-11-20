2021 ISL Playoffs – Match 4: Day 1 Live Recap

2021 ISL Playoffs – Match 4

Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, November 21

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current, Iron

Caeleb Dressel makes his highly anticipated return to the ISL playoffs here in Match 3 for his defending champion Cali Condors.

The Condors won without him last week, so they’re the massive favorites here, while LA and London are set for a big matchup with finals implications.

Coming into the playoffs it appeared to be a two-horse race between LA and Toronto for the fourth spot in the league final, with Cali, Energy Standard and London expected to be shoo-ins. However, the Current have been rejuvenated by the return of Ryan Murphy and now are firmly in control of their own destiny after winning their opening playoff match last weekend (over both London and Toronto).

Now, after the Titans secured a runner-up finish in Match 3 on Friday, the Roar could find themselves in a precarious position if they can’t overcome the Current. In the scenario that London places third behind Cali/LA this weekend and Energy Standard/LA next week, all Toronto has to do is beat the Centurions and Iron next weekend and the Titans will bump London out of the playoffs.

London has its back against the wall with breaststrokers Adam Peaty and Kirill Prigoda still absent from the team.

Today’s performances will set the table for the Roar. Are they in the running for championship glory? Or will the club fail to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history?

Women’s 100 Fly

ISL Record: 55.22, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021

Kelsi Dahlia got the Cali Condors off to a phenomenal start in the women’s 100 fly, scaring world record pace on the opening 50 en route to narrowly missing her American Record in a time of 54.89.

Dahlia was just .05 off her AR of 54.84, and smashes her ISL Record of 55.22 set earlier this season. She has now won the women’s 100 fly five times this season.

Dahlia earned a massive 19-point jackpot with the victory, with London’s Emma McKeon the runner-up in 56.00 and Cali’s Erika Brown third in 56.13.

LA’s Anna Ntountounaki was the only other swimmer to put points on the board.

Men’s 100 Fly

ISL Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Tom Shields (LAC), 49.36 Vini Lanza (LON), 50.06 Nicholas Santos (IRO), 50.21 Maxime Rooney (LAC), 50.37 Marcin Cieslak (CAC), 50.38 Jose Angel Martinez (CAC), 50.46 Mikhail Vekovishchev (IRO), 50.47 Teppei Morimoto (LON), 51.60

With no Caeleb Dressel in the lineup, Tom Shields dominated the second 50 of the men’s 100 fly to win the event for the third time this season in 49.36. Shields has been as fast as 48.78 this season.

London’s Vini Lanza turned fifth at the 50 but came on strong to snag second in 50.06, edging Iron’s Nicholas Santos (50.21). Swimmers third through seventh were separated by just 26 one-hundredths.

Without Dressel, Cali scored a combined seven points with Marcin Cieslak and Jose Angel Martinez back in fifth and sixth. London’s Teppei Morimoto was the lone swimmer to get jackpotted by Shields.

Team Score Update

Cali Condors, 32 LA Current, 20 London Roar, 14 Iron, 8

Women’s 200 Back

ISL Record: 1:59.25, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2019

Cali’s Beata Nelson rolled to her fifth victory of the season in the women’s 200 backstroke, leading from the get-go on the way to a final time of 2:00.91.

Nelson, who scored 12 points by jackpotting two swimmers, is the fastest swimmer in the ISL this season with her 2:00.55 from Match 7.

It was a positive sight for the LA Current as Kathleen Baker had her best swim of the season to place second in 2:01.77, flying past London’s Kira Toussaint (2:03.30) on the last 50.

Toussaint was third, while Ingrid Wilm made it a 2-4 for LA as she came back from seventh at the 150 to take fourth in 2:04.59, thanks to a blistering 30.32 last 50.

Men’s 200 Back

ISL Record: 1:46.37, Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 2020

Women’s 200 Breast

ISL Record: 2:15.56, Lilly King (USA), 2020

Men’s 200 Breast

ISL Record: 2:00.58, Marco Koch (GER), 2020

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

ISL Record: 3:25.37, Energy Standard, 2020

Men’s 50 Free

ISL Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Women’s 50 Free

ISL Record: 23.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021

Men’s 200 IM

ISL Record: 1:50.76, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

Women’s 200 IM

ISL Record: 2:03.93, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2020

Men’s 50 Breast

ISL Record: 25.29, Emre Sakci (TUR), 2020

Women’s 50 Breast

ISL Record: 28.77, Lilly King (USA), 2020

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

ISL Record: 3:02.78, Energy Standard, 2020

Women’s 50 Back

ISL Record: 25.60, Kira Toussaint (NED), 2020

Men’s 50 Back

ISL Record: 22.54, Ryan Murphy (USA), 2020

Women’s 400 Free

ISL Record: 3:54.06, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2019

Men’s 400 Free

ISL Record: 3:35.49, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2020

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

ISL Record: 3:44.52, Cali Condors, 2020

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay