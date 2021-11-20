Purdue Invite Day 3 Prelims Set Up Tight Finals Matchups

2021 Purdue Invite
- November 18-20, 2021
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, Lafayette, Indiana
- Short Course Yards
- Results
2021 NCAA CUT LINES
|MEN
|EVENT (SCY)
|WOMEN
|19.46
|50 free
|22.32
|42.88
|100 free
|48.76
|1:34.04
|200 free
|1:46.25
|4:16.75
|500 free
|4:44.77
|15:01.33
|1650 free
|16:25.47
|46.29
|100 fly
|52.7
|1:43.47
|200 fly
|1:57.42
|46.37
|100 back
|53.01
|1:41.81
|200 back
|1:55.05
|52.4
|100 breast
|1:00.12
|1:54.28
|200 breast
|2:10.37
|1:44.15
|200 IM
|1:57.62
|3:45.67
|400 IM
|4:13.19
Heading into Saturday night finals, Louisville — the reigning ACC men’s champions and ACC third-place women’s team — have No. 1 seeds in four out of eight events, all with NCAA B-cuts.
In a couple races, though, the first and second seeds were so close we could easily see a reversal of the two in finals.
For example, Purdue sophomore Coleman Modglin swam a 1:57.31 200 breaststroke to defeat Northwestern’s Connor Morikawa, who swam 1:57.92. Morikawa, however, was ahead up through the final turn, splitting 1:26.68 to Modglin’s 1:27.51. Modglin was able to take the lead, however, by swimming a 29.80 last 50, compared to Morikawa’s 31.24.
Louisville’s Gabi Albiero also had a close swim in the 200 butterfly, defeating teammate Alena Kraus by .07 to take the top spot with a time of 1:56.84. Though Albiero technically led the whole time, Kraus was never more than a couple of tenths behind her.
Among Louisville’s other top seeds is Arina Openysheva, whose 48.53 100 free defeated Missouri State’s Anna Miller and Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Openysheva, a graduate student, did not compete last season, but placed sixth in the 100 free at the 2019-20 ACC Championships. This was her fastest time of the season so far.
On the men’s side, Purdue senior Nikola Acin has the top seed going into finals with a 42.57. This is his fastest time this season by almost a second, though his best time is 41.81, a team record. At 2021 NCAAs, he made finals in the 100 free, the first time a Boilermaker had been a finalist in the swimming championship since 2017.
It’ll be a fast finals session — at least the top two seeds in each event swam a B-cut qualifying time in prelims. Here are some other notable performances:
- Emma Lepisova, from Northwestern, beat her seed time by five seconds to win the 200 back in prelims with a time of 1:55.44 (splits 27.40/29.21/29.48/29.35).
- Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte heads into finals as the No. 1 200 back swimmer (1:44.49).
- Mariia Astashkina, a graduate student at Louisville, split her 200 breast 29.76/32.88/33.70/34.07 to win the first spot with a time of 2:10.41.
- Connor Lamastra took top spot in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:44.03.