Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Purdue Invite Day 3 Prelims Set Up Tight Finals Matchups

2021 Purdue Invite

  • November 18-20, 2021 
  • Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, Lafayette, Indiana
  • Short Course Yards 
  • Results 

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN
19.46 50 free 22.32
42.88 100 free 48.76
1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25
4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77
15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47
46.29 100 fly 52.7
1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42
46.37 100 back 53.01
1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05
52.4 100 breast 1:00.12
1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37
1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62
3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Heading into Saturday night finals, Louisville — the reigning ACC men’s champions and ACC third-place women’s team — have No. 1 seeds in four out of eight events, all with NCAA B-cuts.

In a couple races, though, the first and second seeds were so close we could easily see a reversal of the two in finals. 

For example, Purdue sophomore Coleman Modglin swam a 1:57.31 200 breaststroke to defeat Northwestern’s Connor Morikawa, who swam 1:57.92. Morikawa, however, was ahead up through the final turn, splitting 1:26.68 to Modglin’s 1:27.51. Modglin was able to take the lead, however, by swimming a 29.80 last 50, compared to Morikawa’s 31.24.

Louisville’s Gabi Albiero also had a close swim in the 200 butterfly, defeating teammate Alena Kraus by .07 to take the top spot with a time of 1:56.84. Though Albiero technically led the whole time, Kraus was never more than a couple of tenths behind her.

Among Louisville’s other top seeds is Arina Openysheva, whose 48.53 100 free defeated Missouri State’s Anna Miller and Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Openysheva, a graduate student, did not compete last season, but placed sixth in the 100 free at the 2019-20 ACC Championships. This was her fastest time of the season so far.

On the men’s side, Purdue senior Nikola Acin has the top seed going into finals with a 42.57. This is his fastest time this season by almost a second, though his best time is 41.81, a team record. At 2021 NCAAs, he made finals in the 100 free, the first time a Boilermaker had been a finalist in the swimming championship since 2017.

It’ll be a fast finals session — at least the top two seeds in each event swam a B-cut qualifying time in prelims. Here are some other notable performances:

  • Emma Lepisova, from Northwestern, beat her seed time by five seconds to win the 200 back in prelims with a time of 1:55.44 (splits 27.40/29.21/29.48/29.35).
  • Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte heads into finals as the No. 1 200 back swimmer (1:44.49).
  • Mariia Astashkina, a graduate student at Louisville, split her 200 breast 29.76/32.88/33.70/34.07 to win the first spot with a time of 2:10.41.
  • Connor Lamastra took top spot in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:44.03.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!