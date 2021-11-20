Purdue Invite Day 3 Prelims Set Up Tight Finals Matchups

2021 Purdue Invite

November 18-20, 2021

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, Lafayette, Indiana

Short Course Yards

Results

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Heading into Saturday night finals, Louisville — the reigning ACC men’s champions and ACC third-place women’s team — have No. 1 seeds in four out of eight events, all with NCAA B-cuts.

In a couple races, though, the first and second seeds were so close we could easily see a reversal of the two in finals.

For example, Purdue sophomore Coleman Modglin swam a 1:57.31 200 breaststroke to defeat Northwestern’s Connor Morikawa, who swam 1:57.92. Morikawa, however, was ahead up through the final turn, splitting 1:26.68 to Modglin’s 1:27.51. Modglin was able to take the lead, however, by swimming a 29.80 last 50, compared to Morikawa’s 31.24.

Louisville’s Gabi Albiero also had a close swim in the 200 butterfly, defeating teammate Alena Kraus by .07 to take the top spot with a time of 1:56.84. Though Albiero technically led the whole time, Kraus was never more than a couple of tenths behind her.

Among Louisville’s other top seeds is Arina Openysheva, whose 48.53 100 free defeated Missouri State’s Anna Miller and Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Openysheva, a graduate student, did not compete last season, but placed sixth in the 100 free at the 2019-20 ACC Championships. This was her fastest time of the season so far.

On the men’s side, Purdue senior Nikola Acin has the top seed going into finals with a 42.57. This is his fastest time this season by almost a second, though his best time is 41.81, a team record. At 2021 NCAAs, he made finals in the 100 free, the first time a Boilermaker had been a finalist in the swimming championship since 2017.

It’ll be a fast finals session — at least the top two seeds in each event swam a B-cut qualifying time in prelims. Here are some other notable performances: