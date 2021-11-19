2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAYOFFS MATCH 3, DAY 2

Energy Standard has developed a solid 62-point lead over the Toronto Titans and the Aqua Centurions after the first day of competition of the 3rd match of the 2021 ISL playoffs. Nonetheless, Energy Standard is the heavy favorite to capture the victory here, following last week’s narrow defeat by the Cali Condors. Toronto and the Aqua Centurions are in a close battle for 2nd which could go either way.

Team Points: Day 1

ENS: 284 TOR: 222 AQC: 212 DCT: 186

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Siobhan Haughey (ENS), 51.11 – 15 points Sarah Sjostrom (ENS), 51.34 – 7 points Kasia Wasick (TOR), 52.03 – 6 points Michelle Coleman (TOR), 52.16 – 5 points Anna Hopkin (DCT), 52.44 – 4 points Isabella Hindley (DCT), 53.27 – JP Siliva di Pietro (AQC), 53.36 – JP Lidon Munoz del Campo (AQC), 53.70 – JP

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey blasted it out fast, turning first and holding onto the lead. DC’s Anna Hopkin appeared to have 2nd place in the bag but was run down by Energy’s Sarah Sjostrom in the final 25 meters while Hopkin faded to 5th, getting beaten by both Toronto swimmers. Haughey earned 6 jackpot points which, combined with Sjostrom’s 7 points for 2nd place, gives Energy Standard 22 points, Toronto 11 points, Iron 8 points, and the Aqua Centurions 0 points. This single event broadens Toronto’s lead over Aqua from 10 points to 22 points.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr (DCT), 46.38 – 9 points MIRESSI Alessandro (AQC), 46.61 – 7 points GRINEV Vladislav (AQC), 46.81 – 6 points BARRETT Adam (ENS), 47.13 – 5 points ZAZZERI Lorenzo (TOR), 47.40 – 4 points KISIL Yuri (TOR), 47.50 – 3 points STJEPANOVIC Velimir (DCT), 47.76 – 2 points MIGNON Clement (ENS), 4792 – 1 point

DC’s Aleksandr Shchegolev surged over the final 50 meters to capture the victory from lane 8, out-touching leader Alessandro Miressi from the Aqua Centurions. Aqua’s Vladislav Grinev managed to finish 3rd, giving Aqua a total of 13 points in the race, out-scoring DC who comes away with 11 due to a 7th-place finish from Velimir Stjepanovic. Energy Standard earns a mere 6 points while Toronto earns 7.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

STEPHENS Laura TOR 2:05.86 ROSENDAHL BACH Helena ENS 2:06.69 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna DCT 2:07.31 POLIERI Alessia AQC 2:07.50 McINTOSH Summer TOR 2:07.70 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 2:07.81 NAZIEBLO Klaudia DCT 2:08.18 TAYLOR Laura AQC 2:11.42

Summer McIntosh was out with an early lead but it was Toronto’s Laura Stephens that reeled her in, despite turning 7th at the 50-meter turn and 6th at the 100-meter turn. McIntosh, meanwhile, faded to 5th. In any case, Toronto emerges with 14 points total after Stephens captures a 1-point jackpot from Aqua’s Laura Taylor. Energy Standard earns a solid 10 points while DC comes away with 8 points. Tough DC came into the day at 4th they have quickly made up a lot of ground on the Aqua Centurions.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

HARTING Zach DCT 1:51.74 RAZZETTI Alberto TOR 1:51.88 MURPHY Camden DCT 1:52.40 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 1:52.55 ZIRK Kregor ENS 1:52.71 KALISZ Chase AQC 1:53.17 GUY James ENS 1:54.82 LITCHFIELD Max TOR 29.53 1:54.95

Toronto’s Albterto Razzetti may have been the favorite coming into this race, but it was back-half expert Zach Harting of the DC Trident that blasted home over the final 100 meters to seal the win in 1:51.71. Camden Murphy looked strong at the end as well though he couldn’t quite get past Razzetti and finished 3rd, still good to give the Trident a total of 15 points in this event. DC is picking up momentum with every single event, something that could be buoyed further by the fact that this race represents Harting’s first-ever ISL win. The Aqua Centurions and Energy Standard don’t fare as well, coming away with 8 points and 6 points, respectively. For Energy Standard, Chad le Clos‘ absence is definitely felt here.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

HARTING Zach DCT 1:51.74 RAZZETTI Alberto TOR 1:51.88 MURPHY Camden DCT 1:52.40 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 1:52.55 ZIRK Kregor ENS 1:52.71 KALISZ Chase AQC 1:53.17 GUY James ENS 1:54.82 LITCHFIELD Max TOR 29.53 1:54.95

Kylie Masse blasted the 2nd-fastest time of the season, posting a 55.77 to seal the win and capture 12 points total–9 for the victory and 3 from jackpots. Teammate Lisa Bratton finished 2nd in 56.69, earning 7 points giving Toronto a total of 19 points in the race. DC finished strong in 3rd and 4th earning 11 points, while Energy Standard comes away with just 7 points and the Aqua Centurions 0 points, meaning they fall behind the DC Trident in the total point standings. Laura Taylor, who just moments before swam the 200 butterfly for Aqua, also raced the 100 backstroke, finishing 8th and losing points on both occasions.

Men’s 100 Backstroke

NIKOLAEV Mark (DCT) 49.69 RYLOV Evgeny (ENS) 50.17 RIVOLTA Matteo (AQC) 50.35 RYAN Shane (TOR) 51.72 SABBIONI Simone (AQC) 52.06 SAMY Mohamed (DCT) 52.56 MAHONEY Travis (ENS) 52.64 BJERG Tobias (TOR) 55.99

DC’s Mark Nikolaev had a huge swim to earn a 15-point jackpot. Energy Standard’s Evgeny Rylov earned 7 points for his 2nd-place finish while Matteo Rivolta earned 6 points for placing 3rd. Everyone else, including both swimmers from the Toronto Titans, had their points stolen. This is a huge turning point for the DC Trident who has been building momentum all day.

Women’s 100 IM

Aqua’s Mariia Kameneva surged over the final 50 to steal the lead from Energy’s Anastasiya Shkurdai and capture the win in the 100 IM. Aqua fared fairly well with a total of 14 points in this race. Energy Standard is not far behind with 12 points thanks to Mary-Sophie Harvey and Shkurdai, who finished 2nd and 5th, respectively. The DC Trident lose some of their momentum as both of their swimmers finish 7th and 8th, with Maria Temnikova seeing her point stolen by Kameneva.

Men’s 100 IM

Backstroke specialist Kliment Kolesnikov made a statement, winning the men’s 100 IM in 51.15 and stealing 6 points from other swimmers, including teammate Charlie Swanson. DC’s Andrew Loy and Toronto’s Max Litchfield also saw their points stolen. Toronto, however, managed a 3rd-place finish from Razzetti who earlier placed 2nd in the 200 fly. The Aqua Centurions emerge with 12 points, second only to Energy Standard, giving them a much-needed swing of momentum and putting them back in contention for a 3rd- or even 2nd-place finish in this match.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Martina Carraro furthered Aqua’s newfound momentum to get a victory in the 100 breaststroke by 0.01 over DC’s Tatiana Belonogoff. Aqua’s Arianna Castiglioni managed a 3rd place finish giving Aqua a total of 16 points from the race. Toronto balked and earned a mere 2 points here, while Energy Standard comes away with just 7. DC, meanwhile, earns a much-needed 12 points, keeping the battle for 2nd and 3rd quite interesting.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich blasted a new World Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a 55.32. Shymanovich was out under his own World Record pace in a 25.77 and brought it home in a 29.55, winning by over a second and earning 15 points–9 for the win and 6 for jackpotting 3 other swimmers. Aqua’s Arno Kamminga and Nicolo Martinenghi placed 2nd and 3rd with Kamminga equaling Shymanovich’s time on the closing 50. The DC Trident got pummeled with 7th- and 8th-place finishes, including a disqualification by Cody Miller.

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 Freestyle Skins

Men’s 50 Freestyle Skins