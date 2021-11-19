2021 NC State Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NC State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals

Greensboro Aquatic Center

SCY (25y)

Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:36.40

NC State – 1:34.31 Stanford – 1:36.20 Duke – 1:37.43

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:24.22

NC State – 1:23.40 Arizona State – 1:23.98 NC State B – 1:25.20

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA A cut: 4:03.62

Defending NCAA champion Brooke Forde of Stanford won the 400 IM in 4:03.72, coming to the wall nearly half a pool length ahead of runner-up Grace Sheble of NC State. Forde was all alone from the beginning, splitting 55/1:03/1:08/56, the four fastest 100s of each stroke.

NC State first-year Sheble went 4:08.91, about 3 seconds off her PB but with a time that would have made the B final at 2021 NCAAs. Duke’s Sally Foley, who had the second-fastest breaststroke after Forde, came in a second behind Sheble with 4:09.97.

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA A cut: 3:39.16

Leon Marchand, ASU – 3:35.62 David Schlicht, ASU – 3:40.60 Mikey Moore, NC State – 3:43.84

Leon Marchand, the French national record-holder in the event, dropped a casual 3:35.62 to win the 400 IM by five seconds over teammate and training partner David Schlicht (3:40.60). Marchand made the NCAA A cut by 3.5 seconds. In fact, his time would have won 2021 NCAAs with a pool record. He is only 2.2 seconds off Chase Kalisz’s NCAA record of 3:33.42. And it’s only the second time he has swum the event in yards.

Marchand split his race as follows:

49.24 fly

55.35 back

1:00.61 breast

50.42 free

NC State’s Mikey Moore came in third with 3:43.85, while another member of the Arizona State IM training group, Jarod Arroyo, finished fourth with 3:45.39.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA A cut: 50.92

Torri Huske, Stanford – 50.30 Kylee Alons, NC State – 51.64 Ellie Vannote, North Carolina – 52.54

In another head-to-head matchup between Stanford’s Torri Huske and Kylee Alons of NC State, it was the first-year who got her hand to the wall for the win. Huske has now won the 200 IM, the 50 free, and the 100 fly here in Greensboro. Huske was only .60 off her lifetime best (49.70) with an NCAA A cut of 50.30. She went out in a blistering 22.96 and up by over a body length at the halfway mark; her second half of 27.34 was also the fastest in the field.

Alons went 51.64 (24.21/27.43) for second place. She was third at NCAAs last year with 50.35. North Carolina’s Ellie Vannote led the next wave of finishers with 52.54.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA A cut: 44.96

Andrei Minakov, Stanford – 44.78 Cody Bybee, ASU – 45.51 Luke Miller, NC State – 45.59

It was another Stanford first-year atop the podium in the men’s race, as Andrei Minakov swam under the NCAA A standard with 44.78. That would have landed him squarely in last year’s A final at NCAAs. Minakov, like Huske, left everyone in his wake at the 50 wall, turning in 20.65. He came home in 24.13 to hold off Cody Bybee of Arizona State and Luke Miller of NC State.

Bybee split 21.18/24.33 to Miller’s 21.53/24.06. Miller’s teammate Nyls Korstanje was actually in second place at the 50 with 21.11, but Bybee and Miller passed him on the second half and Korstanje finished fourth with 45.73.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:42.98

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin earned her second win of the meet with a 1:42.98 in the 200 free. She and Taylor Ruck of Stanford traded stroke for stroke over the first half of the race. Ruck was first at the 50 wall (24.3 to 24.5) but they both flipped in 50.7 at the 100. Nordin came home with a pair of 26.5s, while Ruck went 26.7/27.0.

Nordin’s teammate Erica Laning came in third with 1:45.95 (51.9/53.5). Nordin and Laning went 1-3 in the 500 free on Thursday, as well.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:32.05

The Tempe freestyle crew continued its winning streak with a 1:31.80 A cut from Grant House in the 200 free. (On Thursday, ASU’s Julian Hill won the 500 with 4:13.23 and Jack Dolan won the 50 with 19.16.) Stanford first-year Ron Polonsky edged ASU’s Carter Swift, 1:34.92 to 1:34.43, for second place.

House took .16 off his previous best time, going a time that would easily have scored in the A final at 2021 NCAAs. His splits were 21.2/22.9/23.6/23.9.

The next five finishers behind House, Polonsky and Preston Forst from Stanford and Swift, Julian Hill and Kacper Stokowski from NC State, touched with .30 of each other: Polonsky (1:34.29), Swift (1:34.43), Hill (1:34.49), Forst (1:34.55), and Stokowski (1:34.59).

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 58.46

Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.51 Andrea Podmanikova, NC State – 58.06 Heather MacCausland, NC State – 59.27

The Wolfpack swept the podium in the women’s 100 breast, garnering two NCAA A cuts in the process. Defending national champion Sophie Hansson cracked a 57.51 (27.29/30.22) for the win, going within .28 of her NCAA-winning time last year.

Teammate Andrea Podmanikova was runner-up in 58.06, half a second faster than her 2021 NCAA performance in which she finished seventh. Heather MacCausland was the only other sub-minute breaststroker in the final tonight. She broke a minute for the first time, and by more than .7, going 59.27.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 51.59

John Heaphy, ASU – 52.39 Daniel Raisanen, Penn State – 52.73 Daniel Roy, Stanford – 52.98

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 50.93

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 44.94

