Ilya Shymanovich Betters Own SCM 100 Breast World Record In 55.32

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAYOFFS MATCH 3, DAY 2

Belarusian breaststroking star Ilya Shymanovich broke the world record in the men’s 100 breast (SCM) during Match 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs in Eindhoven, blasting his way to a time of 55.32.

Shymanovich’s time slices .02 off his previous world mark of 55.34, set at the 2020 Belarusian Championships last December.

Split Comparison

Shyamnovich, Dec. 2020 Shymanovich, Nov. 2021 25.88 25.77 29.46 (55.34) 29.55 (55.32)

The world record in the men’s SCM 100 breast had been on the books for 11 years heading into last season’s ISL semi-finals, where London Roar’s Adam Peaty broke Cameron van der Burgh‘s 2009 mark of 55.61 in a new world record of 55.49. Peaty went on to re-lower the record in the ISL final at 55.41, with Shymanovich going 55.49 at the same meet, and the Belarusian grabbed hold of the record one month later on home soil.

World Record Progression, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)*

*Since January 1, 2000

Just two weeks ago, Shymanovich registered what now ranks as the fourth-fastest swim in history at the European SC Championships in 55.45. That swim notably came in the semi-finals, as he ultimately settled for silver in the final behind Italian Nicolo Martinenghi (55.63) in 55.77.

The 27-year-old Shymanovich now owns six of the 10-fastest swims in history.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

In the race itself, Shymanovich’s victory scored 15 points for his Energy Standard club, jackpotting a pair of swimmers. Dutchman Arno Kamminga (56.26) was the runner-up for the Aqua Centurions, while his teammate Martinenghi (56.62) took third.

Shymanovich earned MVP honors in the opening playoff match last week, and has now won 13 individual events in the ISL’s third season, including going a perfect five-for-five in the 100 breast.