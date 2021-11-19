Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ilya Shymanovich Betters Own SCM 100 Breast World Record In 55.32

Comments: 4

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAYOFFS MATCH 3, DAY 2

  • Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th
  • 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
  • Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
  • ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
  • Omega Results
  • Day 1 Live Recap
  • Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

Belarusian breaststroking star Ilya Shymanovich broke the world record in the men’s 100 breast (SCM) during Match 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs in Eindhoven, blasting his way to a time of 55.32.

Shymanovich’s time slices .02 off his previous world mark of 55.34, set at the 2020 Belarusian Championships last December.

Split Comparison

Shyamnovich, Dec. 2020 Shymanovich, Nov. 2021
25.88 25.77
29.46 (55.34) 29.55 (55.32)

The world record in the men’s SCM 100 breast had been on the books for 11 years heading into last season’s ISL semi-finals, where London Roar’s Adam Peaty broke Cameron van der Burgh‘s 2009 mark of 55.61 in a new world record of 55.49. Peaty went on to re-lower the record in the ISL final at 55.41, with Shymanovich going 55.49 at the same meet, and the Belarusian grabbed hold of the record one month later on home soil.

World Record Progression, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)*

*Since January 1, 2000

Just two weeks ago, Shymanovich registered what now ranks as the fourth-fastest swim in history at the European SC Championships in 55.45. That swim notably came in the semi-finals, as he ultimately settled for silver in the final behind Italian Nicolo Martinenghi (55.63) in 55.77.

The 27-year-old Shymanovich now owns six of the 10-fastest swims in history.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

  1. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.32 – 2021 ISL Playoffs Match 3
  2. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.34 – 2020 Belarusian Championships
  3. Adam Peaty (GBR), 55.41 – 2020 ISL Final
  4. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.45 – 2021 European Championships
  5. Adam Peaty (GBR) / Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.49 – 2020 ISL Semi-Final 1/ 2020 ISL Final
  7. Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 55.61 – 2009 FINA World Cup
  8. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) / Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.63 – 2021 ISL Match 8 / 2021 European Championships
  10. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.69 – 2020 ISL Semi-Final 1

In the race itself, Shymanovich’s victory scored 15 points for his Energy Standard club, jackpotting a pair of swimmers. Dutchman Arno Kamminga (56.26) was the runner-up for the Aqua Centurions, while his teammate Martinenghi (56.62) took third.

Shymanovich earned MVP honors in the opening playoff match last week, and has now won 13 individual events in the ISL’s third season, including going a perfect five-for-five in the 100 breast.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Arnold
48 minutes ago

mıre like dolphinovich

7
-2
Reply
Scotty P
Reply to  Arnold
31 minutes ago

“My kick is narrow guys.”

0
0
Reply
Big mac #1
46 minutes ago

He got those sad eyes

1
0
Reply
Deepblue
1 minute ago

Well Cody got dqed so we know the officials aren’t completely incompetent…

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!