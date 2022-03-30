Purdue Adds Backstroke Ace Abbie Kehmeier for Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple event finalist at the 2022 Colorado Girls 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships, Abbie Kehmeier has announced that she will be coming to the Big-10 in the fall of 2023, committing to swim at Purdue University. Kehmeier is currently in her junior year at Legacy High School in Broomfield, Colorado and does her club swimming with the Front Range Barracudas.

“It is with great gratitude and excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Purdue University! A HUGE thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me on this journey. Couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. BOILER UP!!🚂🚂”

A sprint free and backstroke specialist, Kehmeier finished in the top-10 of both the 50 free and 100 back at the 2022 CHSAA Girls 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships in February. In both events, she finished 6th in finals, stopping the clock in the 50 at 23.70 and in the back at 55.77.

Just a few months earlier, in December, she earned second swims in both the 100 and 200 back at the Winter Junior Championships-West. In the 100 back, she finished 20th in 54.89. She was slightly faster in prelims, swimming a personal best time of 54.64. She also added a 21st place finish in the 200 back, touching in 1:59.46.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 52.53

200 free – 1:54.73

100 back – 54.64

200 back – 1:59.46

The Purdue women finished in the middle of the pack at the 2022 Big-10 Swimming and Diving Championships, taking 7th out of 12 teams. The team was led in both the 50 and 100 freestyles by freshman Hannah Hill, who finished just outside the top-24 in both events. She also held the team’s third best time in the 100 back behind sophomore Abigail Harter and junior Kat Mueller. Kehmeier will have two years of overlap with Hill and one year of overlap with Harter.

With a year and a half left to improve prior to arriving on campus, Kehmeier will likely contribute to the Boilermakers immediately after arriving on campus in 2023. In 2022, her time in the 50 free would have ranked her 9th on the Purdue roster, less than three tenths of a second off of the team’s top-4. She would have been an even bigger contributor in the backstroke events, with her lifetime bests being good enough to have been the team’s second best time’s last season. She would have narrowly missed earning a second swim in both backstroke races at the 2022 Big-10 Championships.

Kehmeier joins Keira Kask, Gretchen Schneider, Meg Howell, Leyla Sleime, and Kaylee Wu as a member of the class of 2023. Schneider and Kehmeier will overlap in events, with both specializing in sprint freestyle and backstroke.

