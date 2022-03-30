Pro Swim Series- San Antonio: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

March 30 – April 2, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas

LCM (50 meters)

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Wednesday 800s Heat Sheet

With less than a month to go before the US International Team Trials in Greensboro, many of the country’s top swimmers will be getting their final tune-up in at this weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio, Texas. The competition starts this evening with four timed final heats of the 800 free at 4 PM CST.

Leading the women’s 800 is Sandpipers Olympian Bella Sims, who comes in as the top seed with an 8:23.55, just ahead of Texas-based pro Leah Smith. Sims’ club teammate, 15 year old Claire Weinstein, comes in as the fourth seed in 8:32.51 and will swim out of lane 6.

Indiana-based pro Marwan Aly El Kamash is the top seed in the men’s 800, coming in with a 7:52.19. He will flanked by a pair of NCAA swimmers, with Georgia’s Tommylee Camblong swimming in lane 5 and Florida’s Oskar Lindholm swimming in lane 3. Also swimming in the top heat is 16 year old Cooper Lucas, who swims for Lakeside Aquatic Club in the Dallas suburbs. Lucas will compete in lane 8.

Women’s 800 free

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2016): 8:04.79

American Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2016): 8:04.79

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2016): 8:06.68

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2014): 8:11.00

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2016): 8:06.68

Men’s 800 free