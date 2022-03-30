Joe Dykstra Resigns from Utah Head Coach Position After 9 Season

University of Utah head coach Joe Dykstra has resigned after 9 seasons at the helm of the Utes swimming & diving programs. Dykstra also notably serves as the president of the CSCAA board.

Dykstra informed the team of his resignation on Wednesday afternoon.

During Dykstra’s tenure at Utah, the Utes had a number of swimmers qualify individually for the NCAA Championships and were able to qualify relays in a number of years. They were unable, however, to break through and reach the level of the top brass teams in the Pac-12. In 2015, the Utah men’s team finished 22nd at NCAAs with the most points scored in program history.

In Dykstra’s first year as head coach, 2013-2014, Utah had 4 All-Americans and set 29 programs records. Then, in the 2014,2015 season, they sent 11 athletes to the NCAA Championships. Dysktra’s program has consistently been among the best in the Pac-12 at getting improvement out of swimmers, however, Utah unfortunately hasn’t been able to reel in nearly as many high profile recruits as other conference programs.

Prior to Utah, Dykstra served as the head coach of North Texas’ women’s team for 7 years. During his stint with North Texas, he was name the Sun Belt Coach of the Year twice. While he was with the team, North Texas had its first NCAA qualifier in 15 years.

Dykstra has also previously served as the associate head coach at the University of Washington, which no longer sponsors swimming & diving, and started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Tennessee in the late 90s.