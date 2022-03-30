Eugine Obendinskiy, Ex-Captain of Ukrainian Water Polo Team, Killed In Bombing

SwimSwam was not able to independently verify the reports by XYZ news outlets and the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation.

Eugine Obedinskiy (39), the ex-captain of the Ukraine National Water Polo Team was recently killed in a bomb attack on March 17th. The bombing took place in Mariupol, Ukraine, which is in Southern Ukraine, opposite of Kiev.

In addition to his role with the Ukrainian National Team, he was a multiple-time champion with his professional club team “Illichivets.”

His daughter, Kira (12), is now an orphan, as her mother died when she was a baby. Kira was reportedly taken by Russian soldiers during the Mariupol bombings.

According to Pavel Kirilenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, stated that Kira is now safe in Donetsk, as she was deported there with the people with whom she was in shelter with. The Russian occupiers took the documents from all Ukrainians and promised to issue new Russian documents in order to send them to Russia in the future.

Alexander Obedinsky, Kira’s grandfather and Eugene’s father, is ready to take his granddaughter into custody.

On his son’s death, Obedinsky stated:

“My son died in Mariupol on March 17, 2022. He is a bright and kind man, father of three children. He was a sensitive son, brother, father, friend, great athlete.”

Obedinsky isn’t the first athlete to have been confirmed dead from the Russian-Ukrainian War. Maksym Kagal, the World Champion boxer, was also killed in Mariupol.

Mariupol has been home to some of the most intense fighting and destruction during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

OCHA, the UN aid coordinating office, reported that around 90% of Mariupol’s residential buildings – some 2,600 homes – have been affected by active fighting.

According to Mariupol mayor Vadim Boychenko, there have been approximately 5,000 deaths, including about 210 children, as of March 27th. There are also about 160,000 civilians in Mariupol blocked by Russian invaders.