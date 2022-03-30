Stanford Women Sit Atop CWPA Women’s Varsity Week 10 Polls

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — Stanford University remains the top-ranked team in the nation as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the 2022 Week 10/March 30 Women’s Varsity National Top 25, Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, the University of Michigan and Austin College also continue as the top-ranked teams in the Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.

Voted on by a panel of coaches from the Western Water Polo Association (WWPA), the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), the Golden Coast Conference, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the Big West Conference, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and the CWPA based on the cumulative results of the season, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday during the season.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY NATIONAL TOP 25 (WEEK 10)



Stanford University remains at No. 1 for the fifth time in as many weeks as the Cardinal top the Week 10/March 30 National Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinal (100 points) are a unanimous No. 1 selection and lead a Top 25 which experiences no changes in the first nine positions as the University of California-Los Angeles (95 points), the University of Southern California (93 points), the University of California (88 points), the University of Hawaii (84 points), the University of California-Irvine (80 points), the University of Michigan (76 points), Fresno State University (72 points) and Arizona State University (66 points) retain their previous placements.

The University of California-Davis (62 points) eclipsing Long Beach State University (61 points) to assume the No. 10 spot, while the University of California-San Diego (56 points), San Jose State University (49 points), Indiana University (46 points), Wagner College (44 points) and University of the Pacific (41 points) hang on at No. 12-to-16, respectively.

Loyola Marymount University (37 points) gains sole custody of the No. 17 berth this week with the University of California-Santa Barbara (33 points) dropping back to No. 18.

Similarly, Princeton University (29 points) remains at No. 19 with San Diego State University (22 points) backing up into a tie with Brown University (22 points) at No. 20.

Harvard University (18 points) and Long Island University (12 points) remain at No. 22 and 23 with California State University-Northridge (8 points) and Marist College (7 points) wrapping up the Top 25 in the final two positions.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY TOP 25 (WEEK 10/MARCH 30) Rank Team Week 9 Poll

Points 1 Stanford University 1 100 2 University of California-Los Angeles 2 95 3 University of Southern California 3 93 4 University of California 4 88 5 University of Hawaii 5 84 6 University of California-Irvine 6 80 7 University of Michigan 7 76 8 Fresno State University 8 72 9 Arizona State University 9 66 10 University of California-Davis 11 62 11 Long Beach State University 10 61 12 University of California-San Diego 12 56 13 San Jose State University 13 49 14 Indiana University 14 46 15 Wagner College 15 44 16 University of the Pacific 16 41 17 Loyola Marymount University 17 (T) 37 18 University of California-Santa Barbara 17 (T) 33 19 Princeton University 19 (T) 29 20 (T) San Diego State University 19 (T) 22 20 (T) Brown University 21 22 22 Harvard University 22 18 23 Long Island University 23 12 24 California State University Northridge 24 (T) 8 25 Marist College 24 (T) 5 RV Iona College RV 1 RV Bucknell University RV 1

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 10)

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges continues at No. 1 in the 2022 Women’s Varsity Division III Week 10/March 30 Top 10 Poll.

The Top Four remains consistent from the March 23 poll as California Lutheran University (94 points), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (91 points) and Whittier College (83 points) stay at No. 2-to-4, respectively.

The only change in the Top 10 comes at No. 5 as the University of La Verne (79 points) overtakes Austin College (76 points).

Austin, Chapman University (72 points), the University of Redlands (65 points), Augustana College (60 points) and Occidental College (33 points) complete the rankings.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 10/MARCH 30) Rank Team Week 9 Poll

Points 1 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 100 2 California Lutheran University 2 94 3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 3 91 4 Whittier College 4 83 5 University of La Verne 6 79 6 Austin College 5 76 7 Chapman University 7 72 8 University of Redlands 8 65 9 Augustana College 9 60 10 Occidental College 10 33 RV Washington & Jefferson College NR 22

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 10)



Five-time defending Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Champion the University of Michigan continues at No. 1 in the 2022 CWPA Division I Week 10/March 30 Top Five Poll.

The 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 league champion, Michigan (100 points) remains the undisputed/unanimous No. 1 selection.

Princeton University (95 points), Brown University (90 points) and Harvard University.(85 points) follow at No. 2-to-4 for another week with Bucknell University (48 points) surpassing Saint Francis University (32 points) to round out the Top Five.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 10/MARCH 30) Rank Team Week 9 Poll

Points 1 University of Michigan 1 100 2 Princeton University 2 95 3 Brown University 3 90 4 Harvard University 4 85 5 Bucknell University RV 48 RV Saint Francis University 5 32

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION DIVISION III TOP 5 (WEEK 10)

2021 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division III champion Austin College remains the top-ranked program in the 2022 CWPA Division III Week 10/March 30 Top Five Poll.

The Kangaroos (100 points) continue as a unanimous No. 1 pick with Augustana College (95 points), Wittenberg University (88 points), Macalester College (68 points) and Washington & Jefferson College (66 points) following at No. 2-to-5.