Winter Juniors-Qualifying Breaststroker Rachael Horne Commits to Wyoming

Rachael Horne from Marietta, Georgia has committed to swim at the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Wyoming! Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me get to this point! Go Pokes!!🤠🤠”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Horne is a senior at Johnson Ferry Christian Academy. She holds JFCA Saints records in the 100 breast (1:07.61), 50 free (24.89), 100 free (53.74), 200 free (1:59.41), and 200 IM (2:12.80).

Horne does her club swimming with Stingrays. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast, a time standard she achieved at 2019 Greensboro Futures with her 7th-place finish (1:13.65). She also competed in the 200 breast and 200 IM, earning a PB in the latter (2:28.13). That summer, Horne swam at 12th Annual Hixon Invitational and went lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free (28.25), 200 breast (2:51.57), 200 free, and 50 back; and at Georgia Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships where she improved her PBs in the 50 breast, 50 fly, and 400 IM.

Horne competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast. She finaled in the 100 breast (21st) and snagged a PB in the 50 free. She earned her best 100 free and 100 breast times at Speedo Southern Premier in 2020. There, she came in 13th in the 50 free, 36th in the 100 free, 16th in the 100 breast, and 21st in the 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:20.13

100 breast – 1:03.63

200 IM – 2:09.36

400 IM – 4:36.65

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 52.29

200 free – 1:57.54

500 free – 5:14.82

Horne will suit up with future teammates Hannah Giles, Lauren Swartz, Maisyn Klimczak, and Sydney Metzler in Laramie in the fall of 2021. Her best times would have scored in the B final of the 100 breast and the C final of the 200 breast at 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. She will overlap a year with Andrea Niemann, who scored in the C final of the 200, at last year’s conference meet.

